Stephens predicts earnings by banks

Stephens Inc. is predicting improved earnings for banks in the southwest beginning in the third quarter and continuing into next year, though the investment banking firm projects mixed results for the three Arkansas banks in the region.

An Oct. 9 note from the Stephens team predicts earnings for southwest banks will be higher than expected in the third quarter.

"On the upcoming October earnings calls, we expect commentary to focus on negative credit migration, expense management opportunities and potential for stock repurchase plans," the Stephens team wrote in the report.

The banking team is predicting its median earnings per share forecast will increase by 8% for the third quarter and its median forecast for fiscal 2021 will improve by 2%.

Little Rock's Bank OZK is predicted to exceed the median forecast of 8%, with Stephens estimating the bank's third quarter earnings will come in at 52 cents per share instead of 47 cents per share. Stephens, however, projects that the bank's 2021 earnings per share will fall below the 2% increase and actually drop to $2.71 per share from the previously projected $2.74.

Stephens projects Home BancShares will fall short of the third-quarter median and increase earnings per share by 2.8%, with an estimate the bank will report 36 cents per share for the quarter, up from the previously predicted 35 cents per share. Home BancShares, though, exceeds the 2021 median forecast Stephens has projected for all banks, with the report estimating the bank will increase earnings per share for the full year to $1.49, up from a previous prediction of $1.44 per share.

Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff remains flat under the Stephens estimates. The investment firm has the bank at 40 cents per share for the third quarter and at $1.64 cents per share in 2021, both level with previous estimates.

Stephens projects that loan loss provisions, which have been high early in the year, probably peaked in the second quarter and will reach a "more moderate level" this quarter for regional banks as the set-asides for loan losses "will trend flat to lower."

That again is a mixed bag in Arkansas. Of the 27 banks in the southwest region, Stephens is projecting a median of $13,158 and an average of $21,225 in loan loss provisions.

Loss provisions at Bank OZK are estimated to come in at $49,534, down from $72,026 in the second quarter. Stephens estimates Home BancShares to report $17,651, up from $11,441 in the second quarter, and for Simmons to also report a slight increase to $29,662 from $26,915.

The quarterly reporting period for banks in Arkansas begins Thursday with Home BancShares scheduled to announce earnings before the market opens. Simmons is schedule to announce before the market opens on Monday while Bank OZK is scheduled to report after market close on Oct. 22.