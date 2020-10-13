Take it outside as cooler weather allows exercise, UAPB expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get 2 1/2 hours of physical activity each week. Here, Michael Lee, takes advantage of a pleasant fall afternoon on Monday to get in some laps at the Pine Bluff High School track. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Fall is a great time to add variety to a workout routine or to try something totally different, said Easter H. Tucker of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Take advantage of the of the cooler weather," said Tucker, UAPB's interim family and consumer sciences program leader.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults need at least 2 ½ hours of physical activity during the week, she said in a news release.

Kids need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day and children 2 to 5 years old should play actively throughout the day.

The CDC says adults should move more and sit less during the day. There are positive health benefits for adults who do any amount of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity, Tucker said. People may need more physical activity if they are trying to lose or maintain weight.

"Most of us spend a lot of time working inside," she said. "The following activities will get you outside. You can use the time to enjoy nature, clear your head and to remember there is a whole world outside all while improving your fitness."

Tucker recommends trying one or all of these outdoor activities:

• WALKING. Now that the temperatures have dropped, people can get outside and walk without being concerned about the temperatures being too warm. Go for a walk in the neighborhood, a local park or on a walking trail. According to the Mayo Clinic, walking can help one maintain a healthy weight; prevent or manage some health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes; strengthen bones and muscles; improve mood, balance and coordination. Lace up a good pair of walking shoes and go for it.

• RUNNING. Fall creates the perfect outdoor weather for a nice jog. For those who like competition, there are many local 5K and 10K races on the weekends and many of them support worthy causes. Running offers the same benefits as walking; however, the intensity is greater.

• HIKING. If people are looking for a family adventure, they may want to consider hiking. Plan a trip to a local state park and while there check out the beautiful fall foliage. Walking or hiking up an incline gets the heart pumping, which helps a person burn calories and get fit.

• BIKING (Cycling). Cycling regularly, especially at a high intensity, helps lower body fat levels, which aids in healthy weight management. Other benefits of cycling include improving leg strength and working the core. It is good for beginners and may boost mental health.

"If you are a beginner, start slowly, maybe three days a week," Tucker said. "Do more if you can. Start where you are and not where you want to be. Going too aggressively can lead to injuries and setbacks."

Remember to eat healthy while improving fitness, she said. Go to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ChooseMyPlate.gov for healthy recipes. Fall brings many great choices of produce for many of those recipes.