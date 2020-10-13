WATCH LIVE: 3rd Congressional District opponents Kalagias, Williams, Womack debate

Michael Kalagias, Celeste Williams and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack
Candidates for Arkansas' 3nd Congressional District, Libertarian Michael Kalagias, Democrat Celeste Williams and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack debate today.
This debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMTx7riTZTo]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.