WATCH LIVE: 3rd Congressional District opponents Kalagias, Williams, Womack debate

Today at 3:48 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Michael Kalagias, Celeste Williams and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack

Candidates for Arkansas' 3nd Congressional District, Libertarian Michael Kalagias, Democrat Celeste Williams and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack debate today.

This debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMTx7riTZTo]

