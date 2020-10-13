VIDEO: 4th Congressional District opponents Westerman, Hanson, Gilbert debate in Conway

FILE — 'I Voted' stickers for early voters at the Benton County Election Commission office in Rogers in this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo. ( Ben Goff)
Candidates for Arkansas' 4th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, Democrat William Hanson and Libertarian Frank Gilbert will debate in Conway at 10 a.m.
This debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections. It will also be broadcast on Arkansas PBS at 7 p.m.
Watch the live video below.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYrC0fQ9xTo]
