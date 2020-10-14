2nd governor mentioned in plot

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Kaleb Franks is shown in a booking photo. Franks is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Members of anti-government paramilitary groups implicated in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor over measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus also discussed abducting Virginia's governor during a June meeting, an FBI agent testified Tuesday.

During a hearing in a Grand Rapids, Mich., federal court to review the evidence against the five Michigan defendants, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ordered Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta to be held without bail until the trial. She said she would rule at a later date on the bail status of the other two Michigan men, Adam Fox and Ty Garbin. A sixth defendant from Delaware, Barry Croft, was ordered Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan to face the charges.

Berens' ruling came after a daylong hearing in which FBI agent Richard Trask revealed new details about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication in the alleged plot to kidnap Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before Election Day.

"They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," Trask said, noting that the roughly 15 people at the June 6 meeting in Dublin, Ohio, were unhappy with the governors' responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trask said Fox, who authorities say was one of the ringleaders, said during a post-arrest interview that he considered taking Whitmer from her vacation home out onto Lake Michigan and stranding her there on a disabled boat.

The FBI learned of the June meeting while investigating various anti-government groups, leading to the monthslong case in Michigan that relied on confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged kidnapping conspiracy, according to the criminal complaint and Trask's testimony.

It wasn't immediately clear if the talk of targeting Virginia's Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, went beyond the June meeting, and nothing from the criminal complaint or Trask's testimony indicated that anyone had been charged with plotting against Northam. Trask said members of anti-government groups from "four or five" states attended that meeting, and the complaint noted that Croft and Fox were among those who were there.

During a news conference Tuesday, Northam said he wasn't going to discuss the alleged plot and stressed that he and his family feel safe with the security the state police provide.

Earlier Tuesday, Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, issued a statement in which she said the FBI alerted key members of Northam's security team throughout the course of its investigation, but neither the governor nor members of his staff were informed, as per security protocols for highly classified information.

She said the governor and his family were never believed to be in imminent danger, and that there have been enhanced security measures in place for them for quite a while.

In the Michigan case, authorities said the men were trying to retaliate against Whitmer due to what they viewed as her "uncontrolled power" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some defendants conducted coordinated surveillance of the Democratic governor's vacation home in northern Michigan in August and September, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities said four of the men had planned to meet last week to pay for explosives and exchange tactical gear.

Defense attorneys for several of the men used their opportunity to question Trask about the investigation to suggest that their clients were "big talkers" who didn't intend to follow through with action.

During investigations of paramilitary-type groups, "you find a lot of people who talk about things, but they're never a threat to do anything. It's fairly common in these groups?" Scott Graham, attorney for Franks, asked Trask. "Big talk between crackpots -- you've seen that, haven't you? People who talk a lot, brashly, boldly, but are never going to do anything about that talk."

Graham described Franks as a "follower, not a leader" and argued that he shouldn't be detained before trial. He said Franks was a drug addict but had turned his life around and said there is "no evidence whatsoever" he would be a flight risk.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler countered that it was a "serious plot" and argued that Franks should not be released. "There's a serious public safety risk," he said, not disputing that Franks was more of a follower than the men who allegedly led the plot.

Information for this article was contributed by John Flesher and Alan Suderman of The Associated Press.

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

CORRECTS CHARGES - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Adam Dean Fox is shown in a booking photo. Fox is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. Croft is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP)

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo. Garbin is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter's question during a news briefing in Richmond, Va. Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday, Oct. 13 during a court hearing in Michigan. Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Daniel Harris is shown in a booking photo. Harris is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Kent County Sheriff via AP)