Arkansas-Ole Miss game moved to SEC Network

A flight team flies over Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium prior to a game between Arkansas and Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas' game against Ole Miss on Saturday has been moved to SEC Network after two SEC games scheduled for this week were canceled.

The Razorbacks and Rebels are still scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game was originally scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The TV announce team of Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tera Talmadge will not change.

It is the second week in a row the SEC has made a midweek change to Arkansas' TV coverage. Hurricane Delta caused the league to reshuffle its TV schedule last week, which resulted in the Razorbacks' game against Auburn being moved from SEC Network to ESPN.

Covid-19 concerns at Vanderbilt and Florida are the reason for this week's change. Vanderbilt's game against Missouri and Florida's game against LSU have been postponed.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday his team is having "issues" related to covid-19, but said the team has enough players for its game at Arkansas right now.

The LSU-Florida game was scheduled to air on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. The Texas A&M-Mississippi State game was moved from SEC Network to ESPN after that game was postponed, and the Arkansas-Ole Miss game filled the void on SEC Network.