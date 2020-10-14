Champion Cavewomen forgoing apologies

Cave City's girls were all smiles Tuesday morning at Burns Park Tennis Center in North Little Rock, each of the team's four members taking turns hoisting the Class 3A championship trophy that has belonged to Episcopal Collegiate for 12 consecutive seasons.

The Cavewomen took advantage of Episcopal's covid-depleted roster -- the Wildcats' top two singles players were unable to compete, including the tournament's top seed -- and they were not apologizing.

"Obviously, when you look at it, Episcopal does have a great program," Cave City Coach Nikki Amos said. "They're surrounded by great facilities to be able to practice at, access to tennis pros.

"I'm proud, regardless of whether there were defaults. My kids still had to win matches. And it could have gone either way."

Cave City wasted little time clinching the title with victories in the singles semifinals by senior Katie Walling, the tournament's No. 3 seed, and sophomore Keylee Lyons.

Lyons defeated MacKenzie Preston of Smackover 6-2, 6-3 in one semifinal, and Walling got past Jessieville's Allysan Spears 6-3, 7-5. Those two victories were worth two points apiece, and it guaranteed Cave City three more points with a victory assured in the final for a total of 12.

That, combined with Episcopal Collegiate losing in one of two girls doubles semifinals, clinched it for the Cavewomen before teammates Walling and Lyons took the court to decide the singles title, which Walling won 6-1, 6-1.

Episcopal Collegiate had no trouble on the boys side, led by sophomore Keeton Dassinger's victory in singles and the doubles victory by the team of Teddy Jones and Charlie Bandom.

Dassinger won the singles title for the second consecutive season, and the Wildcats boys won the team trophy for the eighth consecutive time and 16th time in 18 years.

"It feels good," Dassinger said of the Episcopal boys victory. "Even if we've done it before, it's good to do it again, because it's better than to not do it again."

The Cave City girls have scored points at the state tournament the past two seasons, finishing third and fourth in the team standings. The Cavewomen also had one previous state title to their credit, winning back in 2002.

But until Episcopal's singles entrants had to default, Lyons was to have met Lovey Reynolds, the top-seeded singles player in the second round.

Lyons not only won her opening match Monday, beating Bismarck's Caitlyn Castleberry 6-2, 6-0, but she leapfrogged into the semifinals because of Reynolds' default, drawing Preston in the semifinals.

Walling dominated the bottom side of the bracket with 6-0, 6-0 victories in the first two rounds before clinching the title for Cave City with her victory over Spears.

Walling said she and Lyons went over and over the bracket Monday night trying to figure out what they had to do to win the title.

"Me and my roommate went through all possibilities," she said. "We tried to tally our points and see what all the possibilities were.

"I'm very thankful that we both won."

Walling said she understands Cave City might not have won if Episcopal was at full strength.

"Definitely the pandemic has a negative effect," she said. "But I'm very thankful that my teammate was able to take a bye and make it to the semis. That gave us a better opportunity, for sure."

Episcopal's girls settled for third place with seven points, behind runner-up Haas Hall Fayetteville, which finished with eight points.

"We knew that Episcopal was our biggest competition," Walling said, "and we knew all the consecutive years they had won. It makes it even more special for us."

Walling was asked whether it was more satisfying to simply win the title or end Episcopal's 12-year run.

"We just wanted to get it, and then we'll celebrate crushing Episcopal's record," she said. "Get the win. We'll have it in our hands."

And they're not giving it back.