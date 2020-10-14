Court-packing question dogs Biden; 'not a fan,' he asserts

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee who for weeks has avoided saying whether he supports expanding the Supreme Court, said that he is "not a fan" of the idea that has gained steam in his party's liberal wing.

"I've already spoken on -- I'm not a fan of court-packing. But I'm not -- I don't want to get off on that whole issue," Biden said in an interview Monday with WKRC TV in Cincinnati. "I want to keep focused."

Biden has faced growing questions from the news media about his position, and Republicans have criticized his refusal to take a public stance. His remarks went well beyond what he has said in recent weeks, showing his strong skepticism on a proposal that has divided the Democratic Party, even if not shutting the door entirely on the prospect of pursuing it as president.

Biden added that President Donald Trump "would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would in fact pack the court or not pack the court." He criticized Trump for trying to get Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the high court so close to an election.

"That's the court-packing the public should be focused on," Biden said.

Biden has been a vocal critic of Republican efforts to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, urging them to wait and allow the winner of the election to decide the nominee. But he has been less clear about how he would respond if Barrett is confirmed and Democrats win back the White House and the Senate.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75huEMC3rBA]

Some on the left have argued that the appropriate reaction is moving to add justices to the Supreme Court to shift it to the left. During the Democratic primary, Biden came out against doing that.

Since Ginsburg died, however, Biden has not provided a definitive view. His advisers and allies have calculated that it would be a bigger risk to answer the question than it is to dodge it. Coming down on either side of the debate would mean angering many people who disagree.

"You will know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over," Biden told reporters in Phoenix last week.

Biden faced a question the next day about whether voters deserved to know where he stood. A reporter told him it was the top issue viewers had asked about in the past couple of days.

"Well, you've been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don't want me continuing to talk about what they are doing to the court right now," Biden responded in an interview with KTNV in Las Vegas.

"No, they don't des-" Biden said before cutting himself off in response to the question about whether Americans deserve to know where he stands on the issue of court packing. "I'm not going to play his game," he added, in a reference to Trump.

With Election Day just three weeks away, Trump and Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory.

Biden was in Florida courting senior citizens, betting that a voting bloc that buoyed Trump four years ago has become disenchanted with the White House's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was Biden's third visit to the state in a month.

After frequently criticizing Trump for not doing enough to promote wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus, Biden was wearing two masks, an N-95 underneath a blue surgical mask, as he deplaned in Florida. Later in the day, he switched to his normal mode of wearing just one.

Biden also was holding a voter mobilization rally in the heavily Black community of Miramar, Fla.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokeman for Trump's campaign, said in a statement that "Biden is playing politics with people's lives over the virus."

The president was staging an evening rally in Pennsylvania, Biden's native state. Trump wants to hammer home the claim that a Democratic administration could limit fracking in areas where the economy is heavily dependent on energy.

Biden "has handed control to the socialists, Marxists and left-wing extremists," Trump plans to say, according to excerpts released by the White House. "If he wins, the radical left will be running the country -- they are addicted to power."

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Sullivan, Amy B. Wang and Matt Viser of The Washington Post; and by Will Weissert, Jonathan Lemire, Bill Barrow, Kevin Freking, Thomas Beaumont and Marc Levy of The Associated Press