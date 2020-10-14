Depleted Titans dispose of Bills

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 10-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The wait between games caused by the NFL's first covid-19 outbreak left the Tennessee Titans depleted.

But they're still undefeated.

Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on a rare Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL's five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after a couple of more positive tests for Tennessee last week.

The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite getting on the field the past three days for the first time since their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota. Coach Mike Vrabel said everyone in the organization would get a game ball after the performance.

"I learned a long time ago the definition of a pro is they make the hard look easy, so whatever situation we're presented with we got to all come together and make the best decisions for the team each and every time," Vrabel said.

Malcolm Butler intercepted two passes -- the second he returned 68 yards -- and both set up short touchdowns for Tennessee. Kareem Orr's recovery of a fumbled kickoff set up Tannehill's fourth touchdown for 21 points off Buffalo's three turnovers. Kalif Raymond's 40-yard punt return also set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry.

"We expected to win," Butler said.

The Bills (4-1) had not won five consecutive games since 2004, and they came in looking for the franchise's best start since 1991 when Buffalo reached the Super Bowl.

They played without injured starting cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace. Starting wide receiver John Brown also was out for Buffalo, which had scored at least 30 points in the past three games.

Buffalo center Mitch Morse called this a gut-punch.

"It's tough. They came out and beat us like a drum," Morse said. "Kudos to them, and we have a lot to learn from."

Josh Allen came in second in the NFL in yards passing. He threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Stephon Diggs had 10 catches for 106 yards.

The Titans needed the turnovers with seven key players on the reserve/covid-19 list, led by wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. They also were missing a couple of assistant coaches.

The Titans got a big boost on the Bills' opening drive.

Allen's pass went off Andre Roberts' hands right to Butler, and he returned the interception 29 yards to the Bills 16. Two plays later, Tannehill hit A.J. Brown -- who missed the last two games with an injured knee -- for a 16-yard touchdown.

The Bills tied it up with a methodical 15-play drive converting four third downs, taking advantage of a Titans' defense playing a pair of rookies in end Larrell Murchison and cornerback Chris Jackson. Allen tossed the ball to Isaiah McKenzie for a 3-yard touchdown tying it up, the ninth different Bill to catch a touchdown pass from Allen.

The Titans scored 21 of the next 24 points.

Tennessee led 21-10 at halftime after Tannehill ran in from 10 yards seconds before the half. Butler refused to go down after picking off an Allen throw to Gabriel Davis late in the third, and Tannehill found Jonnu Smith for a 4-yard touchdown and a 28-10 lead three plays later.

