District says fair discipline a top pursuit

Efforts to operate a racially equitable student discipline system in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District depend on getting both grown-ups and students to do what they are supposed to do, district leaders testified Tuesday in federal court.

U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr, is conducting a hearing this month on whether the 4,000-student Jacksonville district has complied with its desegregation obligations and can be declared unitary and released from further court oversight of its efforts in staffing, academics, discipline and self-monitoring.

Attorneys for Black students in the district who are known as the McClendon intervenors are challenging the district's assertions that it has met the terms of the desegregation Plan 200o, saying that the district has fallen short of compliance -- at least partially because of implicit bias -- and that its initiatives for compliance are too new to be proved effective.

The school district, represented by attorney Scott Richardson, has argued that disparities in student achievement and discipline rates are at least partly a reflection of higher poverty among Black students and not student race. The district is expected to conclude its case today -- the seventh of the hearing -- with testimony from Superintendent Bryan Duffie.

Austin Porter Jr., and Robert Pressman will then present the case on behalf of the intervenors.

The focus Tuesday was on student discipline practices.

"If my administrators haven't done their due diligence then that falls back on them, and then my responsibility is to address the administrators for not doing their jobs," Gregory Hodges, the district's assistant superintendent for elementary education, said, speaking specifically about procedures for the most serious penalties of student suspensions and expulsions.

"That might sometimes result in a student not being recommended for expulsion because the grown-ups didn't do what they were supposed to do," Hodges said.

Hodges described the reports he receives and reviews each Friday regarding student discipline. One report is meant to ensure that the consequences given out for rule violations are consistent from student to student, with no student being punished more severely than another for the same violation.

Other reports give Hodges the race and sex of the students who are disciplined as well as their attendance rates and grades

If there is a disparity, "I ask 'What's up?'" he said about racial and sexual disparities, adding that the explanation could be that one or two students in a class were the cause of more than one discipline referral or that the class itself has a preponderance of one race of students.

And still another Friday report shows the names of the teachers who referred students for discipline, which is used to determine if particular employees are reporting atypical numbers of students for discipline.

That will be investigated and, if warranted, the teachers are provided with training or other support, Hodges said. Ultimately, if the teacher doesn't respond to the coaching or meet the goals of an improvement plan, the process has to begin to determine whether the teacher is "on the wrong bus," he said about removing the teacher.

The district has options for disciplining elementary and secondary school students. That includes corporal punishment, which is only done with parent permission, Hodges said, and the alternative learning environments for students who have not been successful in traditional schools.

Success Academy is the districtwide short-term alternative program for elementary pupils that is housed at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School, Principal Janice Walker said.

The Titan Learning Center is the alternative education program for older students, Jacksonville High Principal LaGail Biggs said.

At both centers, goals are established for students to accomplish so they can return to their assigned schools.

In response to questions from Richardson, Hodges said he had sufficient data to assess and eliminate racial disparities in the imposition of discipline and that he has tools at his disposal to address teachers who are showing high rates of discipline.

"You never feel like you've made it and you can always improve on it, but we do feel like we can offer some assistance," Hodges said.

Asked if there is a relationship between poverty and student discipline, Hodges replied affirmatively, saying that students who live in poverty can "have stressors" and chaos in their lives that can affect decision-making and their adherence to structure or school norms.

In response to questions from Porter, the attorney for the intervenors, Hodges and Biggs acknowledged the district, which has a Black student enrollment of about 56% this year, is disciplining Black students at higher rates than their non-Black peers and in disproportion to the district's enrollment of Black students.

Biggs said the discipline issues in the school often start as disputes among students in the neighborhoods away from the school.

Porter also questioned Hodges about disciplining Black students at disproportionate rates for "ambiguous" violations such as failure to follow directives.

In response to Richardson, Hodges said that when the district is released from court monitoring, the effort will remain in the district "to make people do right."