In the fast Lane: Rebels’ offense thrives under Kiffin

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lane Train will come barreling into Reynolds Razorback Stadium at full speed.

Ole Miss hired Lane Kiffin — with a promotional video showing a speeding train — to get the Rebels going on offense, and he’s wasted no time getting them untracked.

The Rebels (1-2) lead the nation in total offense, averaging 573 yards per game, entering Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at the University of Arkansas (1-2).

With the SEC playing a 10-game all-conference schedule, the Rebels haven’t been piling up yards against t e a m s O l e Miss is paying guarantees to take a beating. Ole Miss h a s p l aye d No. 5 Florida, at Kentucky and No. 2 Alabama.

Kiffin’s offense was so effective Saturday that Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban wondered whether the Rebels might be stealing defensive signals.

Alabama won 63-48, but Ole Miss gained 647 yards — the Rebels’ most against an SEC opponent and most allowed by the Tide. The 48 points also were the most scored against Alabama by an unranked team since The Associated Press started having a poll in 1936.

Alabama scored a touchdown with a minute left in the second quarter to tie the Rebels 21-21 at halftime.

“I’m boiling and bubbling, trying to be encouraging to the players,” Saban said. “Tried to make the best adjustments that we could make at halftime. It seemed like everything we did, though, they had an answer for. I don’t know if they had our signals or what.

“But it seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it. And they had a really good plan. Lane is a really good coach. They had a good offensive team.”

Kiffin, Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16, said on Monday he wasn’t stealing signals.

“First off, I’ve never known the signals,” Kiffin said. “I never even paid attention to that when I was there. I’m sure they wouldn’t even be the same. I love Coach Saban and have a lot of respect for him. But if you understand tempo, the signals wouldn’t help us.

“We call the play basically before the last play is even over. Before they even mark the ball, we call our play. Then they scramble to get a play called. They’re just trying to get their guys lined up. It wouldn’t do us any good. By the time someone would relay that to us, we’re already snapping the ball.”

It’s not against the rules to steal signs.

“People do it all the time, but it’s usually people who play slower,” Kiffin said. “People steal our signals all the time. But it’s hard to translate to the players because we’re going so fast. We didn’t do that.”

Dealing with the Rebels’ fast-paced offense that caused Alabama’s defense so much trouble — as well as Florida in a 51-35 victory and Kentucky in a 42-41 overtime loss to Ole Miss — is now Arkansas’ challenge.

“I’m telling you, they’re incredible,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. “They’re scary to watch, but they’re fun to watch.”

Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corral is the national leader in total offense, averaging 407 yards per game. He has completed 67 of 88 passes (76.1%) for 1,080 yards and 9 touchdowns with 1 interception, and rushed 39 times for 141 yards.

Against Alabama, Corral completed 21 of 25 passes for 405 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“I don’t want to rat poison the guy, but A-plus,” Kiffin said to assess Corral’s play. “He’s made so many plays, bailed us out of different things.”

Rat poison is a term Saban has used with the media when he doesn’t want his players to get overconfident after a good performance, but Kiffin couldn’t help but praise Corral.

“He’s played lights-out, which is difficult,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know many people would’ve expected that having no spring and in a quarterback competition. This is all new for him.”

Corral started the first four games last season, including a 31-17 victory over Arkansas in which he completed 16 of 24 passes for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Then he suffered bruised ribs, and John Rhys Plumlee started the final eight games — Corral played in six games off the bench — and set the Ole Miss freshman rushing record with 1,023 yards.

Corral was asked in August whether he had considered transferring given the perception Plumlee would be the starter.

“Of course it was in my mind,” Corral said. “But I didn’t want to have to deal with all that extra stuff and everything that came with that. I knew what I had in front of me. I knew I could do better.”

Junior receiver Elijah Moore has become Corral’s favorite target with 31 catches for 462 yards.

Tight end Kenny Yeboah, a graduate transfer from Temple, also has emerged as an impact player. He scored 2 touchdowns and had 7 catches for 188 yards — the most ever by an Ole Miss tight end — against Alabama. He has 15 catches for 355 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy has 45 carries for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns, including 19 for 122 and 2 against the Tide. Sophomore Snoop Connor also tore up Alabama with 21 carries for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Junior center Ben Brown, who has 27 consecutive starts, anchors the Rebels’ offensive line.

“I felt like we were always one play behind,” Saban said on Monday. “When I say one play behind, I mean, sometimes when you play in the NFL against Joe Montana or somebody really good, you always feel like you’re one play behind if you call this, they do the right thing against that.

“I think that was more sort of what I was referring to [about signals being stolen], as if they knew what we were going to do.”

While the Rebels have excelled on offense, the defense is the worst in the nation statistically. The unit is last among the 76 FBS teams that have played games thus far in total defense (641.3 yards per game) and scoring defense

(51.7 points).

“When you’re in a run like this where we’re struggling in that phase of the game, it’s hard,” Kiffin said. “We’re playing some great players. A lot of first-round picks we’re trying to cover.

“It usually takes a game or a part of a game to play well and get that back. Hopefully that happens this week. Every week is a new week. Every game is a new life. What you’ve done before never matters. Never has.”

Kiffin said that applies to offense as well as defense, where the Rebels’ leaders in tackles are junior corner-backs Keidron Smith (25) and Jaylon Jones (23), and junior linebacker Momo Sanogo

(19).

“It’s all new,” Kiffin said. “That’s why they play the games. That’s why people think games are going to be one way and they’re completely different.

“You have to show up. I look for us to play much better this week on defense.”

Ole Miss (1-2)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME

Sept. 26 Florida L, 51-35 Oct. 3 at Kentucky W, 42-41 OT Oct. 10 Alabama L. 63-48

Saturday at Arkansas 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Auburn 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. Nov. 14 South Carolina TBA Nov. 21 Texas A&M TBA Nov. 28 Mississippi State TBA Dec. 5 at LSU TBA

