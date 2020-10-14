Father, 2 minors stabbed during Greene County home invasion, authorities say

A Greene County man and two of his children were hospitalized after a man reportedly came into their home while they were sleeping early Tuesday and stabbed them, authorities said.

The attacker entered a home in the 4000 block of Arkansas 135 South through its carport door, took a knife from the kitchen and went into the bedrooms at about 1:30 a.m., according to a news release by the Greene County sheriff’s office.

Two minors, as well as their father, were stabbed while fighting with the assailant, identified by authorities as 24-year-old Quinton Ray. The father grabbed a rifle from his bedroom and shot multiple times at the man as he fled.

Authorities said the three were taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould for treatment. One of the children reportedly had neck and arm injuries, while the other suffered a leg injury. Their father was stabbed in the face.

While deputies were on the scene, the sheriff’s office received a second call about a home invasion, just north of their location, the release states. A sergeant at the scene heard screams in that direction and sent a deputy to investigate.

Medics who arrived at the scene told the sergeant they spotted a naked man, later identified as Ray, walking north along the highway, according to authorities.

Ray was taken into custody and booked into the Greene County jail. He faces two counts of residential burglary and three counts of first-degree battery, the release states. Authorities said he is being held without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15.

The release didn't provide further information about the victims’ conditions. A message left for Sheriff Steve Franks seeking details wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday morning.