Get to know Arkansas target Joseph Pinion

2022 guard Joseph Pinion plays the role of LeBron James while dunking on Coach Eric Musselman, who plays the role of former guard Jason Terry.

Highly recruited Razorbacks target Joseph Pinion has 14 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Kansas, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, DePaul and others.

Nickname: JoJo

School: Morrilton High School

Height: 6-6

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: Shooting guard/small forward

Class: 2022

Vertical: 35 inches

I like Arkansas because: It’s where all my family is

Schools I've visited: Baylor, Arkansas, UCA

I plan to major in: Something with math

I'm the player I am because: My coaches and family always pushed me to be the best I could be and never let me quit.

Best basketball moment: Hitting two game-winners in the same week

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite NBA player: LeBron James

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: Rap

Favorite movie: Coach Carter

Must-watch TV show: All American or That 70s Show

List two pet peeves: Talking trash, and not listening when someone is talking

Favorite food: Chicken cheese and rice

I will never eat: Oatmeal

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell because they have the best burritos

Pre-game meal: Taco Bell

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Devin, Brock and Darrius

Hobbies: Basketball and fishing

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: Super speed

Role model: My grandfather

Three words to describe me: Hooper, competitive, Christian

People would be surprised that I: Fish whenever i can