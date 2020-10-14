Get to know Arkansas target Joseph Pinion

Highly recruited Razorbacks target Joseph Pinion has 14 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Kansas, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, DePaul and others.
Nickname: JoJo
School: Morrilton High School
Height: 6-6
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Shooting guard/small forward
Class: 2022
Vertical: 35 inches
I like Arkansas because: It’s where all my family is
Schools I've visited: Baylor, Arkansas, UCA
I plan to major in: Something with math
I'm the player I am because: My coaches and family always pushed me to be the best I could be and never let me quit.
Best basketball moment: Hitting two game-winners in the same week
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite NBA player: LeBron James
Favorite NBA team: Lakers
Favorite workout music: Rap
Favorite movie: Coach Carter
Must-watch TV show: All American or That 70s Show
List two pet peeves: Talking trash, and not listening when someone is talking
Favorite food: Chicken cheese and rice
I will never eat: Oatmeal
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell because they have the best burritos
Pre-game meal: Taco Bell
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Devin, Brock and Darrius
Hobbies: Basketball and fishing
The one thing I could not live without is: My family
If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: Super speed
Role model: My grandfather
Three words to describe me: Hooper, competitive, Christian
People would be surprised that I: Fish whenever i can