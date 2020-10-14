Head-on crash fatal to North Little Rock man, 25, troopers say

A 25-year-old North Little Rock man died after his luxury vehicle crashed head-on into a truck Tuesday morning in Drew County, troopers said.

Christian L. May was driving south on U.S. 425, north of Montongo, when his vehicle crossed the centerline just before 8:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. His 1997 Lexus collided head-on with a Kenworth truck, the report states.

May died as a result of the wreck, and the Kenworth’s driver, a 31-year-old Peabody, Kan. man, was injured.

On Monday, a 75-year-old Pea Ridge woman was killed after her vehicle struck a pair of trees in Benton County, according to a separate preliminary report.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on 14875 Guthrie Road in Pea Ridge, the report states. Karen J. Dee was driving north at a “high rate of speed” when her 2016 Honda Accord lost control and crashed into two trees on the left side of the road, authorities said.

The report states Dee was taken to Northwest Medical Center, but later died.

A rollover crash Sunday night near Interstate 555 in Jonesboro left a 33-year-old Brookland man dead, authorities said.

Joshua D. Luff was driving a 2006 Nissan east near the intersection of Access Road and Industrial Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. when he missed a curve and began to roll, striking two bridge railings along the I-555 on-ramp, a preliminary report states. The Nissan came to a rest on the eastern bank of a ditch under the bridge, according to police.

Luff died as a result of the crash, authorities said. No injuries were listed in the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the three wrecks, according to authorities.

At least 498 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.