High rate of cases feared as next wave's early start

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of covid-19. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

WASHINGTON -- The United States' coronavirus cases are rising again, driven by rapid transmission in Midwestern states and sparking fears that a forewarned wave of infections this fall and winter has begun.

For almost a month, new U.S. cases have been trending upward. On Monday, 17 states hit new highs in their seven-day average of case counts, and eight of those states hit records by Tuesday afternoon.

The rising numbers set the stage for an even greater surge this winter, when the virus will be helped by drier conditions and people spending more time indoors. The upward trend hits before the increased mingling of people expected to arrive with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The virus has become especially rampant in Midwestern states after dominating America's coastal and urban areas this spring, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

It is unclear what factors are driving the recent increase -- whether it is the long-feared winter effect already taking place or the resumption of business and schools, or simply fatigue and people letting down their guard on social-distancing efforts.

Because of day-to-day fluctuations in the reporting of cases, experts often look at the seven-day average of case counts to accurately spot trends.

In 40 states, cases are higher when compared with the week before.

Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota have set a new average high for cases each of the past eight days. More than a dozen other states have set new average highs in recent days.

"A lot of the places being hit are Midwest states that were spared in the beginning," said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-diseases researcher. "That's of particular concern because a lot of these smaller regions don't have the ICU beds and capacity that the urban centers had."

The District of Columbia and some Northeastern states -- including Connecticut, New Jersey and New York -- are beginning to see case counts creep back up.

Hospitalizations for covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have begun rising in almost a dozen states -- including Ohio and Pennsylvania -- raising the worry that increasing death counts will soon follow.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, warned in a tweet, "In all likelihood, things will get worse before they get better. This virus is sneaky and cunning and won't give up. It has a mind of its own."

'JOLT THE PUBLIC'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that he hopes the numbers "jolt the American public into a realization that we really can't let this happen, because it's on a trajectory of getting worse and worse."

In a CNN interview, he called the rising numbers "the worst possible thing that could happen as we get into the cooler months."

At least 215,000 people in the United States have died of covid-19, according to an analysis by the Post and a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

One prominent model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington forecasts that U.S. deaths could rise to more than 394,000 by Feb. 1.

The U.S. trajectory highlights the need for action by federal and state leaders as well as everyday Americans before transmission grows out of control, experts said.

Many experts, including Fauci, have emphasized that such actions don't have to be as drastic as the shutdowns the country saw in the spring. Public-health experts say that if Americans adopt even the simplest measures discussed for months, it could make a big difference.

That includes universal mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowds.

"The earlier you do it the better, because it requires less time and less severe interventions," Hanage said. "The later you wait, the more difficult it becomes because of the exponential growth of the virus."

Other countries have seen alarming increases in recent weeks, including England, France, Germany and Italy. European leaders have told their residents to brace themselves, warning of a "decisive moment" and "perilous turning point."

In recent weeks, U.S. public-health experts have grown concerned that a sense of fatalism and resignation about the virus is setting in among the American public.

"My biggest concern is around the continued vigilance that prevention requires -- the distancing, masking, avoidance of crowded indoor areas, etc. The fatigue factor sets in," said Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona.

The intensifying politicization of public-health efforts during the election has not helped, Popescu said.

"Political leaders pushing that we've controlled the outbreak encourages people to relax their prevention efforts," Popescu said.

ANTIBODY TRIAL PAUSED

Meanwhile, a government-sponsored clinical trial that is testing an antibody treatment for covid-19 developed by drugmaker Eli Lilly has been paused because of a "potential safety concern," according to emails that government officials sent Tuesday to researchers at testing sites. The company confirmed the pause.

The news comes just a day after Johnson & Johnson announced the pause of its vaccine trial because of a sick volunteer and a month after AstraZeneca's vaccine trial was halted over concerns about two participants who had fallen ill after getting the company's vaccine.

The Eli Lilly trial was designed to test the benefits of the antibody therapy on hundreds of people hospitalized with covid-19, compared with a placebo. All of the study participants also received another experimental drug, remdesivir, which has become commonly used to treat coronavirus patients. It is unclear how many volunteers were sick and what the details of their illnesses were.

In large clinical trials, such pauses are not unusual, and illnesses in volunteers are not necessarily the result of the experimental drug or vaccine. Such halts are meant to allow an independent board of scientific experts to review the data and determine whether the event may have been related to the treatment or occurred by chance.

"This is why clinical trials are essential," said Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington. "The safety of the product has to be empirically proven."

Without more details on the nature of the illnesses that may have prompted the pause, however, the seriousness of the event remains unclear, Pepper added.

Enrollment for the Eli Lilly trial, which was sponsored by several branches of the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs, among other organizations, had been continuing. But Tuesday, officials sent emails to researchers telling them to stop adding volunteers to the study out of an "abundance of caution."

The health agency and the VA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ANTI-VACCINE ADS HALTED

Facebook said Tuesday that it would no longer allow anti-vaccination ads on its platform.

Facebook had previously shied away from stepping into debates over public health, even as anti-vaccination content on its site proliferated. But this year, it took a stand against false information related to the coronavirus to prevent public harm. It also has removed vaccine-related hoaxes that were identified by global health organizations.

In its updated policy Tuesday, Facebook went further. The company said it would no longer permit people or entities to purchase ads that actively discourage people from getting vaccinated, or that portray vaccines as unsafe, useless or use other harmful descriptions.

"Our goal is to help messages about the safety and efficacy of vaccines reach a broad group of people, while prohibiting ads with misinformation that could harm public health efforts," Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook's head of health initiatives, said in a company blog post. "We don't want these ads on our platform."

Facebook has lately banned an increasing amount of content. On Monday, the company said that it would no longer accept posts that denied the existence of the Holocaust. Last week, the company expanded a crackdown on the political conspiracy movement, QAnon, and also said that it would suspend political advertising after the Nov. 3 election for an unspecified period of time.

The number of content and ad bans stands out because Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, has long said that he is a proponent of free speech and of allowing all types of content to be posted on the social network.

Facebook did not address its position on free speech Tuesday.

10-MINUTE TEST

Separately, the Food and Drug Administration has cleared a 10-minute covid-19 test that doesn't need added equipment to process, manufacturer Access Bio said Tuesday.

The assay, known as CareStart, is among a group of new antigen tests that detect the coronavirus by looking for proteins on its surface.

Because antigen screening can provide rapid results in doctor's offices, urgent-care clinics and hospitals, they could have a key role in expanding access to testing and providing timely information to patients and providers.

But use of these tests has remained limited. The government purchased many early tests for use in nursing homes, with efforts ongoing to extend the assays into states more broadly and settings like schools.

"To reopen society, we're going to need to have these rapid tests," said Reeve Benaron, founder of Intrivo Diagnostics, Access Bio's U.S. arm.

The cost will be under $20 a test, though the exact price depends on the volume purchased, Benaron said. That makes it competitive with a $20 antigen test sold by Becton Dickinson & Co. that requires added equipment to produce a result.

Information for this article was contributed by William Wan and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post; by Katherine J. Wu and Mike Isaac of The New York Times; and by Emma Court of Bloomberg News.