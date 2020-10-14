• Megan "Meg" Bickford is the new executive chef at the Commander's Palace in New Orleans, a position held by celebrity chefs such as Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, becoming the restaurant's first female top chef since the current owners bought it a half-century ago.

• Dicken Crane of Dalton, Mass., a farmer whose stack of hay bales decorated to support the Democratic presidential ticket was burned by a vandal, has a new stack on display that says, "Love, Unity, Respect" and features a pair of U.S. flags, a globe and the word "VOTE."

• Andrew Simon, principal clarinetist for the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, posted on social media that he and about 100 other orchestra members are being quarantined for two weeks after a bass clarinet player tested positive for the coronavirus.

• Ethan Berkowitz, the married mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, said he is resigning and taking full responsibility for the hurt he caused after admitting that he exchanged inappropriate messages and photos with a female television news anchor and reporter.

• Grzegorz Lewandowski, a lieutenant colonel in the Polish navy, said no one was hurt when an unexploded British World War II Tallboy bomb, discovered beneath a waterway near the port of Szczecin, detonated as demolition specialists worked remotely to neutralize it.

• Sydney Phoenix, a U.S. Coast Guard petty officer, said the crew of the Coast Guard cutter Jacob Poroo spotted and then rescued three people and three dogs from the water in the ship channel near Pascagoula, Miss., after their shrimp boat, Miss Angela, sank.

• Nancy Nguyen, executive director of an immigration advocacy organization, faces several misdemeanor counts after being accused of dumping trash in the front yard of acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tony Pham during a protest, authorities in Henrico County, Va., said.

• Michael Gum, police chief of Potosi, Mo., issued a warning on social media that officers during a traffic stop arrested a man and seized a batch of illegal drugs, believed to be the mood-altering drug ecstasy, made to look like candy or children's vitamins.

• Almedin Ajanovic, a police officer in Lilburn, Ga., was heading home from an off-duty job when he responded to a train derailment that resulted in an explosion and fire, and rescued two CSX railroad workers from an overturned car.