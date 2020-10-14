Independence County death investigated as homicide, authorities say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The death of a man whose body was found in a Newark apartment on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, Arkansas State Police said.

The man's body was found inside an apartment unit at 805 Long St., according to a state police news release. Authorities believe the man, whose identity was not confirmed Wednesday, lived at the Long Street address.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the address after a caretaker discovered the man's body inside a unit around 2 p.m., according to the release.

The man's body was taken to the state Crime Lab for forensic examination. The examination is expected to confirm the man's identity, as well as cause, manner, and time of death, authorities said.

One person has been detained and is being questioned by state police at the Independence County jail, according to the release.