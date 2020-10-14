Jonesboro proves it's a 'tennis town'

HOT SPRINGS -- For the fourth consecutive year, Jonesboro clinched the Class 5A state tennis championship for both girls and boys, winning every singles final at Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday.

Junior Jenna Payne picked up her third consecutive girls singles title, and freshman Joseph Patton held on to defeat top-seeded Ben Hollis of Lakeside in three sets.

The girls doubles team of Lauren Guadamuz and Peyton Mullins took a 6-2, 6-1 win over West Memphis' Samantha Holt and Taylor Brossett, while the top-seeded boys doubles team of Ethan Richardson and Carson Fowler defeated teammates Ryan Rouse and Win Gibson in the finals, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

"Jonesboro's a tennis town," Jonesboro Coach Jason Morgan said. "There's a bunch of different tennis programs in town, so they're always bringing new kids along every year. They start young in our town, and so winning tennis here, it's important to us, for sure."

Lakeside finished as runner-up in both boys and girls, but Coach Shawny Green feels her players gave it their all.

"I'm happy with it," she said. "I think Ben played his little heart out. He just ran out of gas a little there at the end. I'm super proud of him. If they played again, it might go the other way."

Payne jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set of her final against Little Rock Parkview's Emmory Simmons, but Simmons managed to come back to take the third game before Payne rolled to a 6-1 win of the first set.

"The first three games of every set are definitely the hardest," Payne said. "I've played this girl before, so I kind of knew how she played, and it was a little nerve-wracking because in the back of your mind, even though you shouldn't think it, you are trying to defend a title. So that's pressure that necessarily shouldn't be on there, but it is."

Payne again got a 2-0 lead before dropping the third game in the second set, then stretching out to a 4-1 edge. Simmons took advantage of some unforced errors by the junior from Jonesboro to win the next two games and pull within 4-3. Payne settled in for the final two games to take the win.

Patton took advantage of an exhausted Hollis in the finals to claim victory. Hollis faced off against Batesville's Thomas Morgan in a three-set semifinals match that lasted just under three hours.

Despite just under 45 minutes between his semifinal and final, Hollis did not look affected as he cruised to a 6-1 first set win, but he could not get things going in the second set as Patton won four consecutive games before Hollis came back to win the fifth. Patton then won the next two games, most of which consisted of rallies of 15 or more shots for the 6-1 win.

Both players struggled with unforced errors after the extended break between the second and third sets, but Hollis managed a 3-1 lead before fatigue set in and Patton took the victory with a 6-4 third set.

"Coming in this, I didn't feel much pressure until coming into the [finals of the] tournament, seeing players that I've seen before and I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's a player I know, I've seen. I've played before. I know it will be tough.' I've seen his record. I see how good he's been doing lately. It's just astonishing," Patton said.