Malvern to test 'woke' Robinson

Losing to conference rival Nashville wasn't in Joe T. Robinson's plans last week, but the way the Senators lost may be beneficial in the long run.

Robinson (3-3, 1-1 4A-7) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 2015 with a showdown looming Friday against a Malvern team that has outscored its past three opponents 110-14.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola was encouraged by something he saw in his team despite last week's 36-35 setback to the Scrappers.

"We had a chip shot field goal to win it, and our guy makes that 99 out of 100 times," Eskola said about kicker Brock Ballard. "He's one of the best kickers in the state, and I couldn't tell you the last time he missed a field goal in practice or a game. That kick probably would've been good from 50 because he killed it, but it just hit the goal post. Sometimes, those things just happen.

"But I really felt like something clicked in those guys afterwards. It was the same exact feeling that I had after our game against Arkadelphia last year."

In that game, the Senators missed a late extra point that would have tied the score at 28-28. Instead, Arkadelphia held on for a one-point victory. Eskola said he couldn't put a finger on what he noticed within his team on that particular night in mid-October, but he likened it to flipping a light switch.

Robinson won its next 10 games by an average of nearly 30 points en route to winning the Class 4A state title.

"After that Arkadelphia game, there was no doubt in my mind that we were going to win a state championship after that," Eskola said. "After the Nashville game, our kids never pointed a finger, never got mad. They went and lifted up the kicker and started talking about how they were the ones making mistakes.

"It was a calming feeling in our whole program, as if a sleeping giant just woke up."

The last thing Robinson wants to do is sleep on Malvern (4-2, 3-0), which is flourishing behind the play-making ability of quarterback Cedric Simmons. The sophomore has completed 71.4% (90 of 126) of his passes for 1,179 yards with 12 touchdowns, and rushed 72 times for 408 yards with 4 scores.

"The thing is, I moved him up last year because I wanted him to be challenged," Malvern Coach J.D. Plumlee said about Simmons. "As human beings, we all learn more through failures, but we have to have the right attitude and grow through those. He's taken last year and learned so much from it.

"And he's still learning. But what I've been impressed with over the past couple of games is that internal clock in his head. When something isn't there initially, he's pulling the ball down, taking off and extending plays with his legs. He's growing up, and it's fun to watch."

The Leopards also are getting key contributions from seniors Keith Carradine (39 carries, 292 yards, 2 TDs), Malique Reliford (18-178, 2 TDs), Jacobe Hart (40-213, 4 TDs) and Dante Reed (28 catches, 437 yards, 5 TDs).

Robinson may get a boost from the possible return of running back Hunter Smith. The senior, who rushed for 1,922 yards and 19 touchdowns last year, was pulled in the first quarter two weeks ago against Trinity (Texas) Christian with an injury and didn't play last week. He ran for 296 yards on 43 carries, and caught 5 passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns over the first four games of the season.

Eskola believes the Senators are ready to respond the same way they did in 2019.

"I got texts all weekend long from kids talking about finally getting it, finally understanding what I'd been talking about all year," he said. "During workouts at 6:30 a.m., it was the same attitude. It was like, let's go to work because we're ready to roll.

"When the ball hit that crossbar at Nashville last Friday, that mentality set in with the guys. I really think everybody is going to see a different Robinson team going forward, probably the Robinson team we expected to see all year long."