Meal program enrollment nets big money for Springdale School District

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVE PEROZEK Jennifer Taunton, a gifted and talented teacher at Springdale's Childers Knapp Elementary School, addresses the School Board at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Taunton and Jennifer Malugen, a gifted and talented teacher at Monitor Elementary, were among five teachers in Arkansas named Bessie B. Moore Award winners this year by Economics Arkansas. The awards honor exemplary teachers for developing outstanding economic and personal finance classroom projects. Each winner receives $1,000.

SPRINGDALE -- The School District once again will receive millions of extra dollars based on its percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced-price meals.

This is the fifth straight year Springdale has qualified for the additional state money, which is granted to districts in which at least 70% of students sign up for free or reduced-price meals.

Springdale, by hitting the 70% threshold by Oct. 1, will receive $16.6 million in enhanced student achievement money -- about twice as much as it would have if it had not hit the 70% mark, according to Deputy Superintendent Kelly Hayes.

"That's great news for us," Hayes said during Tuesday's School Board meeting.

Districts may use the student achievement money for a variety of expenses, such as literacy, math and science specialists; student resource officers; prekindergarten and professional development.

School districts receive that enhanced student achievement money the year after the one on which funding is based.

This year's pandemic and its impact on education caused the state to change how districts' free and reduced percentages are calculated.

Normally, students are eligible for the federal program if their family income is up to 185% of the federal poverty level; this year, however, all students are receiving free meals regardless of family income.

Because of this benefit and the fact many students who normally qualify for free and reduced-price meals are being taught online and aren't eating on campus, parents have not been turning in new free and reduced-price meal applications at the same rate as in previous years, Hayes said.

The Arkansas Department of Education recognized this and allowed districts to count students who haven't completed a new free and reduced-price application, but who qualified for the program last school year, as being enrolled in the program this school year, Hayes said.

If these students had not been included, then Springdale's free and reduced percentage would have been around 59%. Under the state's relaxed rules, the district's percentage as of Oct. 1 was 72.3%, Hayes said.

Springdale is getting more than $16 million in enhanced student achievement money for this school year based on last year's percentage of 71.3%.