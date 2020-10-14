• On the same day that Megan Thee Stallion published an essay on the need to protect Black women, rapper Tory Lanez had his first court hearing on felony charges accusing him of shooting the hip-hop star. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, appeared by phone in Los Angeles on charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Prosecutors accuse Lanez of firing on Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, hitting her in the feet after she got out of an SUV during an argument on July 12. He said only "yes, your honor" to a series of questions from the judge and did not enter a plea. He was released on a $190,000 bond and ordered to surrender any guns he owns. In a piece titled, "Why I Speak Up For Black Women," Megan Thee Stallion wrote that "Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life." In the op-ed, she puts the shooting and its aftermath in the context of issues faced by Black women "who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters." "We deserve to be protected as human beings," she wrote. "And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer." She wrote that "Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."

• A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election. Obama's "When We All Vote" and James' "More Than A Vote" are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early-voting sites around the country Monday through Oct. 31. "Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical," Obama said Tuesday in a statement. "It's now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can't leave anyone behind." In-person events are planned for Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Detroit; Los Angeles; Milwaukee; Orlando, Fla.; and Philadelphia. They will be held within walking distance of early-voting sites and include free food from the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, DoorDash and other providers.