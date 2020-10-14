North Little Rock goose-patrol dog dies at 8

FILE - Shep, the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation patrol dog, sits in Ranger Ian Hope's car Dec. 29, 2015, after checking out flooding along the Arkansas River Trail.

The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday they are planning to place a memorial at Burns Park Golf Course to honor a dog who spent six years chasing off Canada geese for the city.

Shep, the goose-patrol dog, died Tuesday evening at 8 years old due to medical issues, according to a Parks and Recreation news release. The dog began his work with the city in 2014.

The dog, who was known as a city employee, spent his years chasing Canada geese and the occasional squirrels from the soccer complex, golf course, Arkansas River Trail, and North Shore Riverwalk Park.

"Shep was instrumental in reducing the city's resident Canada goose population to a manageable level," the news release states. "Shep was loveable and seemed to never meet a stranger, loved belly rubs, and treats."

Park ranger Ian Hope said when Shep was brought on the city was in need of some serious assistance.

"When he came to work for us we had a huge problem with the geese and it was a huge controversy," he said. "Some people wanted to get rid of the geese while others didn't want to hurt them at all. There was a lot of factions involved in this and he solved the issue for everybody. Sometimes a dog is the easiest solution."

Shep was a mixed-breed cattle dog who was a constant companion to Hope.

“He was with me almost non-stop,” he said. “Every meeting, event, or building I went into he was right next to me.”

Hope said Shep quickly became the city’s dog.

“I would walk in the door to places and everybody would yell ‘Shep’ and then ‘oh yeah, and hi to you, Ian,’” he said with a laugh.

Shep started showing signs of seizures back in August, but Hope said they believed everything was fixed after a few visits to the veterinary clinic. He said this weekend he noticed Shep had stopped eating. When they took him to the veterinary clinic they discovered three tumors in his abdomen, and that one had engulfed the dog's liver.

“We knew he wasn’t coming back,” he said. “We decided not to revive him from the gas and euthanize him. He went out under anesthesia.”

A memorial to Shep is expected to be placed at the Wall of Honor at Burns Park Golf Course, Hope said.

“I think it's a perfect tribute to him,” he said.

