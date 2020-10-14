Off the Wire

Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

GOLF

Johnson has covid-19

Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing covid-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive. Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month. Johnson is the 11th player to test positive since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule on June 8. It comes one week after Tony Finau, at No. 16 in the world, tested positive with minor symptoms and withdrew from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. Johnson holds the course record at Shadow Creek after its latest renovation, posting a 7-under 65 five years ago while playing with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, the father of Johnson's partner Paulina Gretzky.

FOOTBALL

Florida halts activities

No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday after "an increase in positive COVID tests among players," putting Saturday's home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy. The Gators had 19 positives after Tuesday morning testing, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of privacy laws. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said the decision to halt meetings and practices was made "out of an abundance of caution." Stricklin added that Coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents, and that he told last week's opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday's opponent, the Tigers. The shutdown came three days after Mullen's comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers. Mullen didn't double down Monday, but he didn't back down, either. He brushed aside criticism and praised his players for how well they had handled safety protocols. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said the Aggies have reviewed contact tracing data deployed by the conference and found nothing yet.

Jets release RB Bell

The New York Jets released disgruntled running back Le'Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from General Manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the past few days and exploring trade options. "We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success," Douglas said. In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets' statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji -- implying that the feeling is mutual. Bell and Coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent. Bell's latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him. The Jets also placed wide receiver Chris Hogan on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain. Hogan will be sidelined at least the next three games after being injured in New York's 30-10 loss to Arizona on Sunday. The 31-year-old Hogan was signed during training camp and is second on the team with 14 receptions this season.

Cowboys sign QB

The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Cleveland's practice squad Tuesday after Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury. Gilbert played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in the sixth round in 2014. Dallas is the seventh organization for Gilbert, who has played in six games and thrown six passes in his career. The son of former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert played parts of five games behind Baker Mayfield in Cleveland last season. His other game was with Carolina in 2018, when he had the only two completions of his career. Andy Dalton, who started nine years in Cincinnati before joining Dallas in the offseason, led consecutive drives to field goals in the fourth quarter of last week's 37-34 victory over the New York Giants. The likely backup to Dalton for now is rookie Ben DiNucci, who was a seventh-round pick a few months after leading James Madison to the FCS championship game before losing to North Dakota State.

Saints to make LSU home?

The New Orleans Saints might have a new venue for home games soon. After New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repeatedly declined the Saints' requests to allow a reduced number of fans into the Superdome for their home games, the Saints met with LSU officials to explore the idea of playing home games at the college venue, where fans are currently allowed in. "We can confirm that our game operations staff is meeting with LSU officials today to discuss potentially hosting future Saints home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge," Saints VP of communications Greg Bensel said in a statement via NFL Network. "LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership." NFL teams have to abide by state and local regulations when it comes to allowing fans into home games, and Cantrell hasn't budged on her stance of no Saints fans in the dome. New Orleans is scheduled to play five more home games this season, starting with their game against the Panthers on Oct. 25.

SOCCER

Ronaldo tests positive

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest high-profile soccer player to test positive for covid-19. The Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday that Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms after he tested positive while with his country's national team. He was in isolation and was dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden today in Lisbon. Ronaldo, one of the most prolific goal scorers in the sport's history, played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday and in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week. The 35-year-old Ronaldo last month became only the second male soccer player to reach 100 goals for a national team, after former Iran striker Ali Daei. Players who tested positive for covid-19 recently include Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa.