Ole Miss dealing with covid-19 'issues' ahead of game with Arkansas

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

— Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his team is dealing with covid-19 “issues” this week.

Kiffin, speaking during the SEC's weekly coaches' call Wednesday, said the Rebels would still be able to play their game at Arkansas on Saturday, based on its current number of available players. The team is required to take additional tests prior to the game, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The first-year Ole Miss coach said his team has “a big challenge this week” due to the virus. He did not disclose how many players have tested positive for the virus, but indicated some of the team’s issues stem from quarantines required by contact tracing.

“We had… been great through three games, so that’s been a big challenge this week, and we’re already banged up after a very physical, high play-count game against a great team in (Alabama),” Kiffin said. “This is going to be very challenging.

“Just like injuries, we’re not going to get into any detail on that. We’re just going to manage it the best we can.”

Ole Miss (1-2) is coming off a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama.

Low roster counts at Vanderbilt and Florida have already forced the postponement of two SEC games Saturday between Florida and LSU, and Vanderbilt and Missouri.

According to SEC guidelines announced prior to the season, a game can be postponed or called off if a team has fewer than 53 scholarship players available, or if a team falls below one scholarship quarterback or center, seven scholarship offensive linemen or four scholarship defensive linemen.