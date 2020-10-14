OPINION | WALLY HALL: Not a surprise

All things considered, it wasn’t a bad start.

The SEC got three Saturdays of football in 21 games before covid-19 raised its ugly head and told the world of perspiring arts, you may be through with me but I’m not through with you.

Monday it was announced Vanderbilt would not be traveling to Missouri for its homecoming game because the Commodores fell below the SEC’s mandated covid threshold.

Today the LSU at Florida game this Saturday was also postponed, this time because the Gators fell below the threshold.

The SEC will not allow teams to play with less than 53 active players, including walk ons, and at least two-deep at every position.

The Gators postpone was a bit ironic as head coach Dan Mullen started calling for a sellout of The Swamp immediately after their loss to Texas A&M last Saturday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared last month athletic arenas could return to full capacity.

Mullins apologized for his statements after the game with LSU was postponed.

Both games will be rescheduled.

When the SEC announced a conference only schedule, it put in strict rules, and for three weeks it paid off.

But games all over the country - including the NFL - are having to be rescheduled, so having to postpone two games after three weeks of games was not a surprise.