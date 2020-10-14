Sections
Razorbacks win NCAA hosting rights in track, gymnastics, golf

by Matt Jones | Today at 12:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas athletes celebrate Saturday, March 14, 2015, after the Arkansas women's team won the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was awarded the host site for upcoming NCAA championship events in indoor and outdoor track & field, gymnastics and men's golf Wednesday.

The Razorbacks will host NCAA regional events in gymnastics and outdoor track & field in 2024, a men's golf regional in 2025 and the 2026 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The NCAA announced more than 450 future hosting sites through 2026 on Wednesday. It was the organization's first mass site announcement in three years.

Arkansas has hosted the national indoor meet at Randal Tyson Track Center 12 times, and is scheduled to host it again in March 2021.

The Razorbacks' men's team has won five indoor national championships — in 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2013 — on their home track, and the Arkansas women won their first national championship there in 2015.

John McDonnell Field, where the track programs compete outdoors, has been a frequent host site for NCAA preliminaries, and hosted as recently as 2019.

The 2024 gymnastics regional is the second future regional scheduled to compete at Barnhill Arena. Arkansas previously was announced as a host for a regional there in 2022.

Blessings Golf Club in Johnson last hosted an NCAA regional in 2013. The course was also the site of the NCAA championship round in 2019.

