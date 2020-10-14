Signs say RB Boyd on mend

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas tailback Rakeem Boyd is back at work this week and is expected to play in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game against Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

In fact, receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Montaric Brown and other injured Razorbacks might join Boyd on the field after missing playing time with injuries.

Coach Sam Pittman keeps all his injury information and player availability close to the vest, but Boyd has indicated he's been back at work this week and feeling better.

"Rakeem is looking really good," receiver Mike Woods said Tuesday. "He came back this week. He's been moving around pretty good, so he looks good to me from what I've seen."

Boyd, a 1,133-yard rusher last season, has played in less than half of the quarters this season after injuring his ankle in the second half at Mississippi State. The senior has 49 rushing yards on 19 carries, an average of 2.6 yards per carry.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StPYDXr2N6s]

Junior Trelon Smith, who ran for 81 yards last week, leads the team with 167 rushing yards and 4.1 yards per carry.

The Razorbacks are still in search of their first rushing touchdown to complement Feleipe Franks' seven passing touchdowns.

Franks thinks Boyd and Burks are both crucial for the Arkansas offense.

"Those two guys are really good playmakers," Franks said. "Those guys in the past have done a great job for this offense, and this season have done a great job already just the time we've had with this offense. It's going to be important that ... those guys continue to get healthy."

Warren's work

Senior De'Vion Warren has blossomed at slot receiver the past two weeks with Treylon Burks missing playing time with a sore knee.

Warren had a career-high 100 yards in catches, including a 19-yard touchdown in the Hogs' 21-14 upset at No. 16 Mississippi State. He followed that with a career-high 5 catches for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns last week at Auburn.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvfDTf5Sck]

"Man, he's played well," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He catches the ball, he gets open, has some speed, can make people miss. To think he would be where he is right now when the season started, I'd say, 'Nahhh, I don't know. Hope so.' But man, he's playing good."

Warren said he had to be patient the past three years while he made most of his contributions as a return specialist.

"I got frustrated at times," Warren said. "But really, I just really trusted God throughout this whole process and really just continued to work. That's all I knew how to do.

"I did not think about leaving at all. I thought about just, 'Hey, I can prove to them that I belong in this league,' and so far I'm still just trying to improve myself."

Draper surgery

Linebacker Levi Draper has undergone successful surgery, his mother Rustin Draper said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

The post did not specify Draper's surgery, but a source with knowledge said it was to repair a torn labrum suffered during the Razorbacks' season opener against Georgia. Draper did not travel to road games at Mississippi State or Auburn the past two weeks.

"Would do anything to be healthy and be on the field with those boys, but I'm so proud to be (a part) of this group, wouldn't trade it for anything," Draper posted on his Twitter account after the Razorbacks' 30-28 loss at Auburn on Saturday.

Draper is a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, where he played primarily on special teams the past two seasons. He has been listed as a backup to weak-side linebacker Bumper Pool on the UA depth chart.

CB update

No one could have predicted Arkansas would have walk-on Hudson Clark and true freshman Khari Johnson manning the top cornerback spots in the second half of the third game, but that's where the Razorbacks were at Auburn.

With junior Montaric Brown not on the trip due to an upper-body injury and senior Jerry Jacobs shaken up during the game, Clark and Johnson held up pretty well considering they were facing 6-3 Seth Williams, one of the most gifted wideouts in the nation, and 6-0 Anthony Schwartz, one of the fastest players in the country.

"It was great to see all that hard work have a result," Clark said of getting the start at Auburn. "It's great to be out there with my teammates. They really encouraged me and let me feel natural out there.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edCdaGf5898]

"I was a little nervous beforehand, but once you hit the field it's just like any other game you played in. My teammates like Jalen Catalon, Greg Brooks, Joe [Foucha], they're all behind me and had my back. So I felt comfortable out there."

Pittman said Clark and Johnson had practiced well enough to earn playing time even without the injuries.

"They've come in and watched extra tape," he said. "They've basically made their position coaches believe in them by the way they act, the way they play, the way they practice.

"Khari was nervous, you know. There early, he was playing corner at free safety depth. I felt for him, because he's out there against some really great receivers. But he figured out the speed of the receiver, his moves, different things, and he played a really fine football game. I was really proud of him."

Hudson played well in Arkansas' zone schemes against Mississippi State the week before.

Schwartz finished with 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Williams grabbed 3 passes for 70 yards.

Pittman said he hoped Brown and Jacobs would be back in action this week.

'Immediate' recovery

Razorback fans seething over the controversial decision at the end of the Auburn game have become familiar with the term "immediate continuous loose-ball action" over the past few days.

It is the SEC office's description of what happened after Auburn quarterback Bo Nix's bungled spike turned into a backwards pass and thus a fumble with 30 seconds left in the game.

SEC supervisor of officials John McDaid told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday if Arkansas safety Joe Foucha's initial recovery attempt on the loose ball had been made at the Auburn 26, the ruling of "incomplete pass" on the field would have been overturned and the Razorbacks awarded possession.

Instead, the replay team concluded the immediate continuous loose-ball action had ended after that attempt, McDaid said, as the ball hit center judge Mike Block's foot as he whistled and signaled incomplete pass.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bx_Gmod9Cc]

Asked why Foucha's continued scramble and eventual securing of the ball could not be judged as an extension of the recovery process, McDaid said, "The judgment in replay was that there was visible evidence of players slowing down -- obviously not [Foucha], but others -- and basically heeding what the whistles and the signals are for, signaling to the players that the play is over."

McDaid was asked how the Foucha recovery was different from a play in the South Carolina at Missouri game from last season. In that game, a pass from South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski was batted at the line of scrimmage in the air back to Hilinski, who caught it briefly on his own 1, then shoved it backward into the end zone. Missouri's Cale Garrett eventually recovered the loose ball in the end zone, and the on-field officials called the play an incomplete pass. However, a video review overturned the call and deemed the result of the play a Missouri touchdown.

"The major differences, and they are major, they are significant," McDaid said, "is that in the play in Columbia, where Missouri secures possession of that loose ball after replay comes in and states that the second pass by the South Carolina quarterback is not forward but backwards.

"The major significant differences are, and there's two of them: There are no South Carolina players in the proximity of that loose ball in the upper corner of the end zone. It's only Missouri players, defensive players. And No. 2, there's no official in close proximity to that loose ball that is blowing his whistle and making a signal to kill the play."