WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU second in own event

Arkansas State University finished second at the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves closed with a 292 for a 54-hole total of 880, finishing 14 strokes behind South Alabama. The University of Central Arkansas was fourth with a 884 after a final-round 296. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 14th at 933 with a final-round 311.

Individually, Arkansas State's Olivia Schmidt finished tied for third with a 215 after a final-round 73. Grayson Gladden of Arkansas State finished tied for sixth with a 216, closing with a final-round 68. Tania Nunez of Central Arkansas finished tied for sixth with a 216. Kellie Gachaga of UALR finished tied for 52nd with a 231 after a final-round 75.

MEN'S GOLF

Red Wolves win own event

Arkansas State University and Julien Sale were winners at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves shot a final-round 272 to finish with an 814, winning the 54-hole event by 30 strokes over Texas State.

Sale won the individual title with a 200, closing with a final-round 65. He had four teammates finish in the top 10. Tom Valliant finished third with a 206 after a final-round 67. Zan Luka Stirn and Luka Naglic finished tied for fourth with a 207. Stirn closed with a 71 and Naglic had 69. Adam Thorp finished tied for seventh with a 213, closing with a 75.

The University of Central Arkansas finished seventh with a 896 after a final-round 301. Nate Jolly led the Bears by finishing tied for 24th with a 223 after a final-round 77.