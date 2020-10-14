Time to hear city's unheard, North Little Rock mayoral hopeful says

North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St. is shown in this 2020 file photo. ( Stephen Simpson )

The second in a series of articles looking at candidates running for the North Little Rock mayor's position in the Nov. 3 general election.

Alice Kunce decided to run for mayor of North Little Rock because she did not want to keep waiting for someone else to listen to her.

"I'm a talker, but I'm more a doer," she said. "I like a good checklist and I like to just take action." As mayor, "people are gonna hear me finally," Kunce said in an interview last week.

Kunce, 36, is an English teacher at Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

Her opponents in the Nov. 3. race to replace retiring two-term Mayor Joe Smith are former North Little Rock mayor Terry Hartwick, currently the city's director of parks and recreation; North Little Rock City Council Member Debi Ross; and North Little Rock School Board member Tracy Steele, a former state lawmaker who served in the House and Senate.

With her as mayor, Kunce suggested neglected areas of the city such as Pike Avenue, East Broadway, Camp Robinson and MacArthur Drive will get the attention they deserve.

She recalled the closure of her Kroger grocery store at Pike Avenue and Pershing Boulevard in 2016.

Kunce found herself making calls and writing letters calling attention to the store's busy pharmacy and the fact that many patrons walked to the store because it was on the main bus line, she said.

"I bought my house because I could walk to it," she said.

Ultimately, she received a small postcard from Kroger, she said, explaining that another Kroger was 1.4 miles away. Whoever wrote the note did not realize that someone headed to the alternative location would have to go under I-40 and cross busy railroad tracks to get there, Kunce said.

Referring to the experiences of her rivals in the race, Kunce said, "If people have been in positions of power as state representatives or council people or president of the Chamber of Commerce, why haven't they prioritized my neighborhood for a grocery store?"

She has watched the city's systems play out in the lives of her children and her students, Kunce said.

Kunce was raised in Jefferson City, Mo. A graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she moved to Arkansas in 2007 after teaching in Macon, Ga., because of a job offer from the Episcopal Collegiate School. She moved to North Little Rock the next year.

Over the past seven years, Kunce worked for three charter schools before joining the Little Rock School District's Horace Mann Arts and Science Middle School in 2016. She has worked for the district's Dunbar Middle School since 2018.

Kunce portrayed herself as an energetic, community-oriented person, but admitted that she tends to exhaust people and can be a workaholic.

She would attend community advisory board meetings for the Little Rock School District, only to hear officials tell her, "We'll get to it eventually," Kunce recalled.

She said she grew frustrated while advocating for changes to the community that would improve neighborhoods, such as a new crosswalk at Percy Machin Drive and Pershing Boulevard, and watching her email get forwarded among officials from various city departments as they asked one another whether they were responsible for the issue.

"I am just a classroom teacher; I am just a mom ... I'm not taken seriously as a private citizen," Kunce said.

She said the speed at which a city moves to make changes is slower than the speed at which children grow up.

"When a mayor speaks, people pay more attention," Kunce said.

Asked about Smith's tenure as mayor, Kunce said, "I think he kept our city running the past eight years. He's not a big, make-changes kind of guy."

She explained the difference between her and Smith as the difference between someone who maintains the status quo and someone who questions why things have been done the way they've always been done.

As mayor, Kunce said, her top priority would be infrastructure, describing it as the intersection where the city can make life more equitable for all residents.

"Great streets make great cities, and those streets have to be open to pedestrians and children and cyclists, and not just drivers," Kunce said. "If you own a small business, you might have a great web presence, but you're also counting on that foot traffic, right?"

She connected the issue to the challenges restaurants have faced amid the coronavirus pandemic, and to how zoning and permits can affect where restaurants are located in North Little Rock.

Another one of Kunce's priorities is the construction of a public aquatic center in the city with indoor and outdoor regulation-size pools.

She said that if Pine Bluff can find the money to build an aquatic center through public and private funds, then North Little Rock can build one. Pine Bluff's $11 million aquatic center opened in June 2019.

Kunce emphasized that such a center in North Little Rock ought to be built near Pike Avenue, East Broadway or a similar juncture.

"Goodness knows we have enough abandoned lots that there is space to make that happen," Kunce said.

As for funding, Kunce said the city could take advantage of millions of dollars in grants.

Though she said some have raised her age and inexperience as an issue during the mayoral campaign, Kunce pointed out that she is the same age as Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

"So it's clearly not a youth issue there as much as it might be," Kunce said. "But I also think it's really time for our city to have a fresh look and a fresh pair of eyes to notice these things."

While she acknowledged that she may not have experience with hiring and firing, the mayor needs to be able to listen and ask good questions, Kunce said, and "educate yourself on the things you don't know."