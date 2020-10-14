U.S. Senate debate to include Harrington, no Cotton

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (left) and Ricky Dale Harrington (right) are shown in these file photos.

One candidate for U.S. Senate is set to appear in an Arkansas PBS debate Wednesday.

Ricky Dale Harrington will take the stage at 2 p.m. Incumbent Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is not scheduled to appear.

This debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9okuNawcpOs]