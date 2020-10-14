Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Senate debate to include Harrington, no Cotton

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:23 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (left) and Ricky Dale Harrington (right) are shown in these file photos.

One candidate for U.S. Senate is set to appear in an Arkansas PBS debate Wednesday.

Ricky Dale Harrington will take the stage at 2 p.m. Incumbent Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is not scheduled to appear.

This debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9okuNawcpOs]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT