WATCH LIVE: Governor to give 1:30 p.m. update on distribution of rapid covid-19 tests

In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. ( Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File )

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on distribution of rapid covid-19 tests at 1:30 p.m.

The the total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas was at 94,167 Wednesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 1,611.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oe9IkgBg8M]