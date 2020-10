Big Dam Bridge to close 5 days for inspection

A cyclist cruises across the Big Dam Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe

The Big Dam Bridge will be closed to all daytime traffic for five days starting Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Inspectors will work from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Oct. 23, on the structure across Murray Lock and Dam that connects Little Rock and North Little Rock on the Arkansas River.

The temporary closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies, according to the Corps.