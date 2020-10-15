Brief freezing possible overnight in Northwest Arkansas, forecasters say

Courtesy photo -- National Weather Service
Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 32 degrees in Fayetteville late Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory, warning that sensitive outdoor plants could be damaged overnight.
Some parts of Northwest Arkansas could experience some light freezing, according to the service.
A high temperature of 68 degrees and a 10 percent chance of precipitation are forecast for Thursday.
