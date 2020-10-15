Chanticleers down Cajuns

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) rolls out to attempt a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Massimo Biscardi made a 40-yard field goal with four seconds left to give Coastal Carolina a 30-27 victory over No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night in a Sun Belt Conference matchup of unbeaten teams.

Freshman Grayson McCall threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help the Chanticleers (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) beat a ranked team for the first time. The 4-0 start is their first in FBS play.

Coastal Carolina drove 60 yards in the final 5:30 to set up Biscardi, a three-year starter who has hit 31 of 39 field-goal attempts. McCall had two completions for first downs on the drive and finished 17 of 24 for 202 yards. He has 11 TD passes in four games.

The Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 2-1) rallied three times with tying touchdowns, two by Elijah Mitchell. His 1-yard burst with 12:44 left tied it at 27.

