Dodger hitters break records, slam Braves with 11-run first

Atlanta reliever Grant Dayton (right) tries to collect himself Wednes- day as Los Angeles first baseman Max Muncy rounds third base after hitting a grand slam in an 11-run first inning that helped the Dodgers beat the Braves 15-3 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Curtis Compton)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Dodgers already were having a grand time before Max Muncy's big slam capped the highest-scoring inning in a major-league playoff game.

That new ballpark in his home state of Texas where the Dodgers hope to keep playing right through the World Series suddenly doesn't seem too big anymore, and they are right back in the National League Championship Series after a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Muncy's slam off Grant Dayton capped an 11-run first inning when Los Angeles benefited from a game-starting replay challenge, hit three home runs and had nine consecutive batters reach base after two outs. The Dodgers set franchise postseason records for runs and home runs (5), cutting their NLCS deficit to 2-1.

"It's pretty cool. Not too many things that are cooler than that," Muncy said. "But the biggest thing to me is our team got a 'W' and got us back on track."

Joc Pederson hit a three-run home run off starter Kyle Wright to start his four-hit night, and Edwin Rios went deep on the next pitch. Corey Seager had a pair of RBI hits in the opening burst, then added a home run in the third as the Dodgers built a 15-0 lead -- the first team with that many runs in the first three innings of a postseason game.

Winner Julio Urias made his first postseason start and improved to 3-0 in these playoffs, striking out 5 while allowing 1 run and 3 hits over 5 innings. He walked the first two batters but no more.

Atlanta's miserable start was eerily similar to the Braves' flop in Game 5 of last year's division series against St. Louis, when they gave up a 10-run first inning at home in a season-ending start by Mike Foltynewicz.

Manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw will start Game 4 today for the Dodgers, two nights after the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was scratched because of back spasms. Bryse Wilson makes his postseason debut as the third rookie right-handed starter for Atlanta in this series in what will be his first appearance since the final day of the regular season on Sept. 27.

"We still are in a good spot with four games left," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "Like I say, for the whole team, you just turn the page and get ready to go tomorrow."

The Dodgers had left the tying run at third base in a four-run bottom of the ninth during an 8-7 loss on Tuesday night.

"It was a carryover," reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger insisted.

"That was fun to be a part of," Pederson said. "I think some of the momentum from last night, the last inning definitely carried over and got us feeling a little bit more comfortable at the plate."

Those 15 runs over two times up came after the Braves had allowed only nine runs in their previous six games plus eight innings, a stretch that included four shutouts en route to a 7-0 postseason start.

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAVG.

Betts rf321010.200

Hernández 2b-ss101010.500

Seager ss433300.500

Beaty lf000000---

Turner dh321000.250

c-Barnes ph-dh200001.000

Muncy 1b422420.300

Smith c611203.133

Bellinger cf422222.231

Pederson lf-rf614300.556

Ríos 3b511113.200

Taylor 2b-lf-2b510013.091

TOTALS43151615812

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAVG.

Acuña Jr. rf100010.111

b-Culbrson ph-rf202000.667

Freeman 1b101010.444

Sandoval 1b200002.000

Ozuna dh400003.154

d'Arnaud c100000.125

a-Flowers ph-c311000.333

Albies 2b411000.462

Swanson ss400002.167

Riley lf400101.083

Camargo 3b401102.250

Pache cf411100.200

TOTALS34373210

Los Angeles(11)13000000--15160

Atlanta001000002--370

a-grounded out for d'Arnaud in the 3rd. b-singled for Acuña Jr. in the 5th. c-grounded out for Turner in the 6th.

LOB--Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 6. 2B--Seager (2), Smith (1), Muncy (1), Albies (1), Camargo (1). HR--Pederson (1), off Wright; Ríos (1), off Wright; Muncy (2), off Dayton; Bellinger (1), off Dayton; Seager (2), off Dayton; Pache (1), off Urías. RBI--Seager 3 (7), Smith 2 (2), Pederson 3 (3), Ríos (1), Muncy 4 (6), Bellinger 2 (3), Pache (2), Riley (2), Camargo (1).

Runners left in scoring position--Los Angeles 6 (Ríos 2, Barnes, Smith); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Pache). RISP--Los Angeles 5 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up--Muncy, Smith, Riley.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA

Urías, W, 1-05311251011.80

Jansen100000100.00

Báez100002136.75

Wood110002293.38

Kolarek1322011713.50

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA

Wright, L, 0-12/3577202894.50

Dayton2888126236.00

Ynoa410044920.00

Webb110012270.00

Greene11/310004250.00

Inherited runners-scored--Dayton 1-1, Ynoa 2-0, Webb 2-0, Greene 3-0. HBP--Dayton (Turner), Ynoa (Beaty), Webb (Beaty).

Umpires--Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T--4:15. Attendance--10,664 (40,300).

Los Angeles Dodgers Edwin Rios celebrates his home run with Joc Pederson against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Dodgers Edwin Rios celebrates his home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright is taken out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth5 inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Grant Dayton, center, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves center fielder Cristian Pache watches a home run ball by Los Angeles Dodgers Edwin Rios during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, center, scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)