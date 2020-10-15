ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Theatre's haunted tour, new exhibits, and an online concert

“Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic" is on display through Dec. 27 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Guitarists in concert

Fingerstyle guitar trio Finger Food — Danny Dozier, Steve Davison and Micky Rigby, with guest fiddler Tim Crouch — will put on an online concert at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by the Ted Ludwig Trio — Ludwig on guitar, Brad Birge on bass and Brian Brown on drums — at 7 p.m. Saturday, both via the Acansa Arts Festival of the South's Facebook page, facebook.com/AcansaArtsFestival. They're free to stream. For more information, call (501) 425-1528 or email steve@stevedavison.com.

Royal 'Nightmare'

The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton, will host "A Nightmare on Market Street" haunted tour, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 23-24 and 30-31. A child-friendly tour (with treats) is set for 3-5 pm. Saturday and Oct. 24 and 31. Tickets are $10 for the haunted tour, $6 for the daytime kid-friendly tour; visit theroyaltheatre.org. There are a limited number of walk-up tickets available; masks and temperature checks are required. Sponsor is Stated Apparel.

"Little Telico" by Remy Miller, charcoal on paper, inspired by Little Telico Creek in Caldwell, is part of Miller's Works on Paper solo exhibit at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Works on Paper'

"Works on Paper" by East Arkansas Community College art instructor Remy Miller remains on display through Oct. 30 in the EACC Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 633-4480 or visit eacc.edu.

"Attention to Tension," fiber art and sculpture by Suzannah Schreckhise, is on display through Jan. 31 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/portrait provided by the artist)

'Attention to Tension'

"Attention to Tension," fiber art and sculpture by Suzannah Schreckhise, goes on display today at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. The exhibition will remain up through Jan. 31. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

"Knots Transformed" by Suzannah Schreckhise (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The museum will also host "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic," 56 photographs of Holiday that Dantzic took for Decca Records in April 1957 during her weeklong run of performances at the Sugar Hill nightclub in Newark, N.J., display through Dec. 27.

Dantzic's photos, taken two years before her death at the age of 44, comprise the largest extant collection of images from any single Billie Holiday club engagement. The exhibition comes from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum will also offer a live Zoom lecture by Dantzic's son Grayson Dantzic, 7 p.m. Oct. 22. The lecture is free; register in advance at fsram.regfox.com/dantziclecture.