Firefighter training set for two days

A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.
The Jefferson County Mutual Aid Association will hold training on Saturday and Oct. 24 in Jefferson County.
The association will conduct classroom and practical skills training for fire departments participating with the county's Water Tanker Task Force, according to a news release from Eddie Anderson, mutual aid president.
Residents should be aware that fire equipment will be in use and people will be working near the Family Life Church parking lot at Interstate 530 and Arkansas 104. Residents should be cautious while training is conducted in the area, Anderson said.
