Goose chase over for North Little Rock's ranger dog

The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday it plans to place a memorial at Burns Park Golf Course to honor a dog who spent six years chasing off Canada geese for the city.

Shep died Tuesday evening, according to a Parks and Recreation news release.

The 8-year-old mixed-breed cattle dog began his work with the city in 2014 and was known for chasing Canada geese and the occasional squirrel from the city's soccer complex, golf course, the Arkansas River Trail and North Shore Riverwalk Park.

Park ranger Ian Hope said the city was in need of some serious assistance when Shep was brought in to remedy a growing problem with geese.

"When he came to work for us, we had a huge problem with the geese and it was a huge controversy," Hope said. "Some people wanted to get rid of the geese while others didn't want to hurt them at all. There were a lot of factions involved in this, and he solved the issue for everybody.

"Sometimes a dog is the easiest solution."

Shep also served as a constant companion for Hope.

"He was with me almost nonstop," he said. "Every meeting, event, or building I went into he was right next to me."

Hope said Shep quickly became the city's dog.

"I would walk in the door to places and everybody would yell 'Shep!' and then 'oh yeah, and hi to you, Ian,' " he said with a laugh. "People started to have treats ready for him wherever we went."

Shep began showing signs of seizures in August, but Hope said veterinarians believed everything was fixed after a few visits to the veterinary clinic. Hope noticed last weekend that Shep had stopped eating, and when he was taken to the veterinary clinic it was discovered Shep had three tumors in his abdomen and that one had engulfed his liver.

"We knew he wasn't coming back," Hope said. "He went out under anesthesia."

Hope said the memorial to Shep is expected to be placed at the wall of honor at Burns Park Golf Course. He also plans to spread Shep's ashes at the places he patrolled for the city.

"I think dogs can be like people," Hope said. "Sometimes there are really special people in this world, and there can be some really special dogs. Shep was one of those dogs."