Gunmen take $60,000 in goods from west Little Rock home, police say

Over $60,000 in cash, clothing, accessories and guns was reportedly taken Tuesday night in an armed robbery at a west Little Rock home, police said.

Officers responding to a robbery report in the 16000 block of Rushmore Avenue found three men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by three people, according to a Little Rock police report.

One of the men, a 21-year-old resident of the home, said he’d just returned home from work when the gunmen forced themselves inside as he was closing the door. The man told police he was struck in the face with a gun and forced to the ground. Two other residents, who were 20 and 22 years old and had been asleep when the robbery began, came out and were also ordered to stay on the ground, the report states.

The robbers reportedly bagged shoes, clothes and money, which they carried to their vehicle. Some of the items were carried in a laundry hamper owned by one of the victims.

After taking everything they wanted, the gunmen told the residents to stay in the laundry closet and count to 60, saying “If you come out before 60 I’ll kill you,” authorities said.

When the victims left the closet the robbers were gone.

According to police, the stolen goods were estimated to be worth over $60,000 and included over $30,000 in cash, $11,000 in shoes, $12,400 in clothing items and bags, and roughly $4,500 in firearms.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.