• Barron Trump, 14, the son of President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month but exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative, first lady Melania Trump said.

• Mark Grisanti, a New York Supreme Court justice, isn't facing charges after body camera video showed him shoving a Buffalo police officer who was handcuffing Grisanti's wife, Maria, during an argument between the couple and their neighbors.

• Elizabeth Richardson, the medical officer for Hamilton, Ontario, said that despite a spin studio taking steps to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, including removing half of its stationary bikes for social distancing, increasing sanitation and imposing strict mask rules, at least 61 people linked to the business have tested positive for the virus.

• Garmeisha Terry of Cape Girardeau, Mo., said her 11-year-old son, who was fatally struck by a car as he crossed an interstate on foot, left a note saying he was running away from home after being grounded for taking his legal guardian's credit card to buy video games.

• Aaron Buckley, 29, a Lafourche Parish, La., sheriff's deputy accused of tossing a handcuffed woman to the ground twice as she was resisting arrest, has been charged with simple battery and fired from his job, authorities said.

• Mike Lee, sheriff of Scott County, Miss., said a driver pulled over near Flowood faces a drug trafficking charge after officers said they found about 37 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire in the bed of his pickup.

• Jonathan Young, a Tennessee circuit judge, was publicly reprimanded for engaging in sexually explicit communications with a woman who once had a child-custody matter before him and with another woman whose law firm does business with the court.

• Bailey Boswell, 26, accused in the killing of a Lincoln, Neb., woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were later found in trash bags along rural roads, was convicted of first-degree murder and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Randall Williams, 61, a construction specialist for Palm Beach County, Fla., was suspended without pay for five days for flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump's reelection on his county truck, violating rules against engaging in political activity during work hours.