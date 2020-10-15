Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigating deaths of 2 fatally shot in Pocahontas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Pocahontas, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call on Park Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday found their bodies, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Pocahontas Police Department.

One of the victims was a man, while the other was a woman, according to Randolph County Coroner John Paul Thielemier. The coroner said he couldn’t immediately release their names Thursday afternoon, citing notification of next of kin.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Thielemier.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The Pocahontas Police Department declined Thursday afternoon to provide additional information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT