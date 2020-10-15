Police investigating deaths of 2 fatally shot in Pocahontas

Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Pocahontas, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call on Park Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday found their bodies, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Pocahontas Police Department.

One of the victims was a man, while the other was a woman, according to Randolph County Coroner John Paul Thielemier. The coroner said he couldn’t immediately release their names Thursday afternoon, citing notification of next of kin.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Thielemier.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The Pocahontas Police Department declined Thursday afternoon to provide additional information.