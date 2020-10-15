Suspect in slayings of mother, her son extradited to Arkansas

A fugitive suspect in a double homicide in Camden who was apprehended last week in California is being extradited back to the state Thursday, according to the Camden Police Department.

Jory John Worthen, 25, the main suspect in the June 2019 killings of his girlfriend, Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her son, Braydon Ponder, 4, will arrive at the Camden Police Department on Thursday afternoon, said Dana Wetherbee, a police spokesperson.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Worthen in Burbank, Calif., Oct. 5 at a hotel where he had been staying. Police said the suspect had been living in hotels on the outskirts of Los Angeles for several months, but they do not know other details of his exact whereabouts over the past 10 months.

Several days after the killings occurred, police said Cannon’s car was discovered in Seattle, Wash., which led authorities to believe the suspect was somewhere on the West Coast.

Worthen is being charged with two counts of capital murder. After his booking at the Camden Police Department, Worthen will be transported to the Ouachita County jail where he will be arraigned Friday.

Four Camden officers collected Worthen from the Los Angeles County jail where he was being held, Wetherbee said.