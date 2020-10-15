Things worked out for both Kiffin, Hogs

At one time, Hunter Yurachek and his search committee of Jon Fagg and Steve Cox were interested in Lane Kiffin as the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Not saying the committee was feeling pressure, but in all honesty most coaches were not interested in the University of Arkansas job.

The program was a dumpster fire.

Anyway, the story goes there was an offer on the table to Kiffin from Yurachek, who then started to get cold feet.

Let's face it: Kiffin is an offensive genius, but his career ladder has some bent rungs.

He was fired as the Oakland Raiders head coach during the season and was told he would not get a severance package.

He coached Tennessee for a single season before bolting for Southern Cal, where then-athletic director Pat Haden fired Kiffin on a Los Angeles tarmac after his team returned from a loss at Arizona. He wasn't allowed to ride the team bus back to campus.

Nick Saban stepped in to give Kiffin new life at a time when Saban finally admitted that 3 yards and a cloud of dust were not going to win championships anymore.

As an assistant coach, Kiffin helped USC win a couple of national championships and the Tide win one in 2015. Alabama appeared poised to win another when Kiffin accepted the Florida Atlantic job, but decided to stay on until after the championship game.

Saban reportedly got tired of Kiffin being late for meetings, and he missed the bus after the semifinal CFP victory. Saban told Kiffin not to let the door hit him in the behind on the way out.

Alabama lost that championship game to Clemson 35-31.

Kiffin was 26-13 at Florida Atlantic, and his agent Jimmy Sexton got Ole Miss interested.

Ole Miss made an offer after Arkansas. Sexton apparently tried to use that as leverage to get more money for his client (that's his job), but Yurachek said no thank you.

Kiffin ended up at Ole Miss, and Saturday they scared the pants off of Saban and the Crimson Tide. It was tied at 42-42 early in the fourth quarter, but Bama outscored the Rebels 21-6 the rest of the way.

Saban implied after the game that the Rebels were stealing the Tide's defensive signals, which made Kiffin laugh and point out they were playing too fast on offense to steal signals.

The Rebels lost 63-48, but those were the most points scored on Saban since he arrived at Alabama.

Both teams played like they left their defenses at home. The Tide had 723 yards of total offense, and Ole Miss had 647.

Obviously the Lane Train sticks to one track. While the Rebels are second in the nation in total offense at 573 yards per game, they are last in defense by allowing 641 ypg.

As sure as Kiffin believes his offense is his defense, Sam Pittman has stressed balance in the Razorbacks' offense but has found a little more success in the air than on the ground.

The Hogs are averaging 330 yards of offense -- 244 passing and 86 rushing -- but their opening game was against Georgia, which is No. 2 in the nation in total defense, allowing just 237 ypg.

Arkansas had 280 yards against the Bulldogs, who then held Auburn to 216 and Tennessee to 214.

This most likely will not be a shootout between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

The Rebels will face multiple defensive schemes from defensive coordinator Barry Odom, and various offenses from offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

It is still early, but from the look of things, both schools got the right head coach.