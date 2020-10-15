Top 'Cat will be out for Friday

North Little Rock will be without its top offensive playmaker when it returns to action after a one-week hiatus.

Coach J.R. Eldridge told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that senior running back Fredrick O'Donald will miss Friday's game at Little Rock Catholic because of an ankle injury.

O'Donald, a senior who leads the Charging Wildcats in rushing with 615 yards and 8 touchdowns on 59 carries this season, injured his right ankle on the team's opening play on a 7-yard run against Conway on Oct. 2. The Charging Wildcats did not play last week after their game against Little Rock Southwest was cancelled because of covid-19 issues.

Eldridge said that a return date for O'Donald was not known Wednesday.

Despite O'Donald's injury, North Little Rock earned a 39-37 victory over Conway. Senior Aaron Sims finished with 197 yards and 2 touchdowns on 37 carries. Senior quarterback Kareame Cotton also had three rushing touchdowns and 100 yards rushing.

Eldridge said the emergence of Sims will help North Little Rock (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central Conference).

"We knew Aaron Sims could really go," Eldridge said. "He's had good games. But he was really able to carry the load for us at Conway."

The Charging Wildcats face Little Rock Catholic (2-4, 0-3 7A-Central) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Rockets won last year's meeting in North Little Rock 41-21, snapping the Charging Wildcats' 30-game conference winning streak that had started in 2015. Eldridge was still in Arkadelphia last season and wasn't on the sidelines for the Charging Wildcats. But his players are aware of what happened a year ago.

"I'm not looking at their record," Eldridge said. "We know how hard they play. They're a good football team.

"They're very disciplined in what they do."

RIVERCREST

Rivalry game set

Rivercrest needed a game after Highland canceled because of covid-19.

While Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said he was talking to teams in the state and in Missouri, a familiar school came open for the Colts on Wednesday.

The Colts agreed to play its longtime Mississippi County rival Osceola on Friday, shortly after Osceola learned of Harrisburg's covid-19 situation Wednesday. Harrisburg canceled its game against the Seminoles after announcing that several players were having to quarantine.

Before Fleming had a chance to tell his superintendent Sally Bennett about Osceola being open, Osceola Superintendent Alfred Hogan already contacted Bennett. The game was finalized and the Colts and Seminoles will meet Friday at Cortez Kennedy Stadium in Wilson.

It didn't take long for the Colts' players to express their thoughts with playing the Seminoles.

"The kids were blowing up their phones and the internet," Fleming said. "It will be a little different because of the number of fans that will be able to attend."

Fleming said that with the school's covid-19 protocols, they will allow for 300 fans to sit on the home side of Cortez Kennedy Stadium and 165 fans on the visiting side.

"There may be cars parking on the interstate to watch the game," joked Fleming, whose home stadium sits just east of Interstate 55 in eastern Arkansas.

Rivercrest (6-0, 3-0 4A-3) has won the past nine meetings against Osceola (2-2, 2-0 3A-3). Friday's game is a nonconference affair, but Fleming said the Seminoles will provide the Colts with a good test for the postseason.

"They're as athletic as they've ever been," Fleming said. "Their quarterback [Dontavian Littleton] can throw it. He also can run it as well."

ALMA

Morrilton game off

Alma announced Wednesday that its home game against Morrilton this week has been canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

Athletic Director Doug Loughridge said that there are "an increased number" of players that are either covid-19 positive cases or are quarantined.

Coach Rusty Bush said that almost half of the Airedales roster is unavailable because of covid-19 cases, quarantining or non-coronavirus injuries.

The game was scheduled for Friday at Airedale Stadium in Alma. It is the second 5A-West game to be affected by covid-19 this week. Greenbrier at Pea Ridge has also been canceled because of Pea Ridge's current covid-19 situation.

"The No. 1 concern is always the health and safety of our students," Loughridge said. "With so many players unavailable this Friday due to covid-19, we are faced with a number of players being put in a position where their safety as a football player is at greater risk. We would have several players having to play a position that they are not familiar with, and several players that are younger and going up against larger and more experienced players on the opposing team. This is a safety issue that we are not comfortable with."

Bush agreed with Loughridge on the Airedales (1-5, 0-3 5A-West) not playing Friday.

"As much as we would like to play the game, we will always consider the safety of our student/athletes first," Bush said. "This shortage has hit especially hard with certain units. We have a few players out with injuries, but most of it is students that are quarantined because of the pandemic."

The Airedales' next scheduled game, set for Oct. 23 against Vilonia, is still on as of Wednesday, Bush said.

Bush added that the Airedales will continue to practice with the players that are available.

"We will bring them in," Bush said. "We still have school. We'll treat it like a bye week. We want to create opportunities for them."

ARKADELPHIA

Layoff over

Arkadelphia was enjoying one of the state's best starts at 3-0 entering 4A-7 Conference play.

Then, on Sept. 24, one day before the Badgers were to travel to Nashville for their 4A-7 opener, the program was forced to cancel the game because of covid-19 concerns.

Arkadelphia then missed its next two games against Joe T. Robinson and Fountain Lake.

The Badgers are back this week as they prepare to face Benton Harmony Grove at Badger Stadium on Friday. It will be their first game since Sept. 11 against Greenbrier.

"The kids are fired up," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "They are healthy."

During the time away from the field, Schucker and the Badgers' coaching staff had their team work on drills at their homes and went through virtual meetings.

Arkadelphia returned to practice Friday and had their fourth practice Wednesday, Schucker said.

Schucker hopes the Badgers can return to a winning form as they were in the first three games of the season.

"It's not like we're starting over, but it does feel like we are in a way," Schucker said. "It's different. But I want to see us continue to compete. I want to see us get better in every practice and every game."

EXTRA POINTS

El Dorado and Marion are meeting Friday for the first time in the regular season. El Dorado is 3-0 in the series, all playoff games. The Wildcats won the last matchup 38-3 in the Class 6A playoffs in 2016. ... Wynne (6-0, 3-0) hosts Batesville (4-2, 3-0) in a matchup of 5A-East Conference leaders. Batesville has won nine of the past 14 games in the series, but Wynne has won the past two meetings. The 5A-East title over the past 18 seasons typically comes down to the Batesville-Wynne game. The two teams have combined to win or share 14 of the past 18 league titles. ... Newport is scheduled to play its eighth game of the season -- more than any team so far this season -- on Friday when it travels to Salem. The Greyhounds (7-0, 2-0 3A-2) scheduled four nonconference games and have only five conference games with the league having six teams thanks to Marshall and Rose Bud playing 8-man football. They are off Oct. 23 before going to Harding Academy on Oct. 30.