Virus case prompts quarantines in Texarkana district, officials say

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 1:54 p.m.
TEXARKANA — A staff member at the Texarkana Arkansas School District tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the quarantine of two classrooms, the district said Thursday.

The schools will continue to follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in determining on-site response levels when a positive case is confirmed, the district said in a news release Thursday morning.

"Per our established protocol, we will thoroughly disinfect all areas of the building that the individual used in the past couple of days," the release states. "We are also in contact with the Arkansas Department of Health and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff."

The staff member who tested positive for covid-19 will not return to school for at least 10 days. Students who were in close contact with the staff member will be quarantined for 14 days. All other classes resumed as normal on Thursday morning.

