White Hall assault suspect sought

White Hall Police are searching for an aggravated assault suspect, according to a news release from Police Chief Greg Shapiro.

Eric Donte Davis, 37, is wanted in connection to four counts of aggravated assault. Davis should also be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. He was last seen in a silver 2005 Chrysler 300, Arkansas license plate number 739ZGH, according to the release.

"On 10/11/20, at approximately 2:15 a.m., White Hall Police responded to an address on White Hall Avenue regarding a possible shooting. The follow up investigation has developed p/c [probable cause] to arrest Eric Davis for 4 counts of aggravated assault," according to the release.

Anyone having information about Davis' location is asked to call CID Investigator C. Cantrell at the White Hall Police Department at (870) 247-1414.