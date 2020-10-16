Arkansas to bring game day experience to recruits

Colleges around the nation cannot host recruits on campus because of the covid-19 pandemic, but Arkansas will bring the Razorbacks’ game day experience to recruits a couple of hours before Saturday’s kickoff against Ole Miss.

The virtual visit will be shown on the Arkansas Razorback Football Instagram account and will feature Razorbacks director of on-campus recruiting Callie Conway and associate director of on-campus recruiting Maddie Pool as they conduct the tour.

Assistant director of recruiting and graphic designer Cody Vincent and personnel assistant Alex Dale will also assist.

Arkansas executive director of recruiting Joshua Thompson credits first-year coach Sam Pittman with the idea of letting prospects experience an unofficial visit online.

“They’ll be able to see the stadium, the locker room and a few of the other facilities that's associated with game day,” Thompson said. “It’s really once again about Coach Pittman being innovative and finding a way to adapt through this pandemic and dead period and still recruit at a high level.”

The NCAA announced the dead period on March 13 and it has been extended several times with Dec. 31 being the latest date.