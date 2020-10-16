Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas State head coach fires defensive coordinator, defensive pass-game coordinator

by George Stoia | Today at 5:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption David Duggan

Arkansas State University head coach Blake Anderson announced Friday the firing of defensive coordinator David Duggan and defensive pass-game coordinator Ed Pinkham.

The firings came less than 24 hours after the Red Wolves gave up 52 points to Georgia State in a 59-52 win Thursday in Jonesboro.

Duggan was in just his second season as the ASU defensive coordinator. Last season, Arkansas State finished 114th in total defense. This season, through five games, ASU's defense ranks 70th out of 76 teams, allowing 483.4 total yards per game defensively.

“These kind of decisions are never easy when there are relationships, lives and families impacted,” Anderson said. “David Duggan is a close friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for Ed Pinkham — they are both great coaches, and their backgrounds and histories speak to that. ...

“However, I am responsible for putting a staff together and trying to create the best environment to maximize our players’ abilities. This was my decision, and as I discussed with our Vice Chancellor [for Intercollegiate Athletics] Terry Mohajir, I believe a change is necessary for us to move forward, turn a corner defensively and get the results we want."

Anderson also announced that safeties coach Nick Paremski will take over as the interim defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT