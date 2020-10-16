California power cut to lower fire peril

Ray Lopez delivers supplies to Mountain Mike’s Pizza in the Montclair district of Oakland, Calif., where the power was turned off Thursday by Pacific Gas & Electric. Thousands of people in Northern California were without power as a fall heat wave raised the threat of renewed wildfires. (AP/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of people in wine country woke up without power Thursday as a fall heat wave produced another round of extreme wildfire danger in large portions of already battered Northern California.

Pacific Gas and Electric cut power starting Wednesday evening to more than 45,000 customers -- about 100,000 people -- mainly in the Sierra Nevada foothills and the San Francisco Bay Area. Another 22,000 people were expected to lose power later Thursday.

Kathleen Collins has had to evacuate her home in the mountains of Napa County four times in the past five years because of fires. This summer, she lived in a motel for two weeks after leaving her home when a large cluster of fires reached her tiny community of Pope Valley.

"It's all very stressful. People are not happy but there's not much they can do about it," said Collins, assistant manager at Silverado Ace Hardware store in Calistoga, a Napa County town of 5,000 people who were allowed to return home just last week after the Glass fire forced them out last month. The blaze that ravaged areas of Napa and Sonoma counties was contained Wednesday after destroying more than 1,500 homes and other buildings.

People have been buying generators, electrical cords, flashlights, batteries, gas cans and other supplies to help them deal with the latest outage, expected to last through Friday evening, Collins said.

More than 8,500 wildfires have burned more than 6,400 square miles in California since the start of the year. Most have occurred since mid-August. Thirty-one people have died, and more than 9,200 buildings have been destroyed.

In Southern California, a brush fire Thursday near Redlands triggered a small evacuation as it grew to about 100 acres. It was about 30% contained.

Collins said she received a message alerting her that her home would lose power Wednesday night and she dreaded having to throw away all her food as in past blackouts. Fortunately, she hadn't lost electricity as of Thursday.

Some people in Calistoga and in the small communities of Pope Valley and Angwin were getting electricity from temporary generators brought in by Pacific Gas and Electric as part of its effort to better target power losses after it was criticized in 2018 for cutting power to about 2 million customers and leaving some 5 million people in the dark for days.

"For them to leave our power on is really awesome because we've all suffered so much in the last month," Collins said.

Mark Quinlan, a utility executive, said 12,000 more customers would have lost power Wednesday if not for the new microtargeting, which state officials ordered after previous missteps.

"These are challenging times. Not only are we right in the peak of the wildfire season ... many of us are working from home, schooling from home as well," he said. "We recognize that hardships are introduced when we shut off power."

Barbara Nemko, Napa County's superintendent of schools, said the warnings of high winds and intense heat sent "a shiver down my spine."

"After undergoing two major fires in the last two months it's almost unthinkable that we are having to prepare yet again for the possibility," Nemko said.

Hot winds gusting to 55 mph were expected to heighten the threat of blazes throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, which already has had some of the worst wildfires in state history. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories through today, with temperatures expected to reach triple digits in many parts of the state.

Information for this article was contributed by Jocelyn Gecker of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo the Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif. Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)