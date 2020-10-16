Desegregation closing arguments today

Attorneys for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District and the district's Black students known as the McClendon intervenors will present closing arguments today in a hearing to determine whether the district has met its desegregation obligations.

Arguments will begin at 10:15 a.m. before U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Marshall is the presiding judge in the case and in the two-week hearing that has focused on the district's efforts to comply with provisions of the desegregation Plan 2000 regarding student achievement, student discipline practices, staffing incentives and self-monitoring of desegregation efforts.

The district seeks unitary status and release from further court monitoring of district operations. The intervenors are challenging the district's assertions of compliance with the desegregation obligations

School district attorney Scott Richardson and intervenors' attorney Austin Porter Jr. concluded the presentation of witnesses Thursday morning.

The day focused in part on testimony from Rep. Joy Springer, D-Little Rock, who is a paralegal for the John W. Walker law firm and 30-year school desegregation monitor. Springer has criticized the Jacksonville district's lack of responses to requests for information.

Richardson presented Springer with email exchanges in which materials were provided. Springer said some of those responses came at times when a court hearing was about to be held.

Richardson also questioned Springer about the whereabouts of parent representatives of the class of Black students. Those representatives, Tiffany Ellis and and Linda Morgan, have not attended the hearing. Springer said the parents have families and work, and so have been unable to attend the workday court hearings.